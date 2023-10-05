A Spoon Is All You Need To Achieve Perfectly Flat Cake Tops

There's no denying the pure joy of indulging in a perfectly baked cake. But for many home bakers, achieving a level cake can be a bit of a challenge. Enter Ana Calderone, a TikTok sensation, who recently shared a brilliant cake hack that ensures your cakes come out flat and level every time. Inspired by Lucy Jane Cakes, Calderone posted a video to her TikTik account, @ana_calderone, demonstrating a simple technique that uses nothing more than a spoon — and the results are game-changing.

Anyone who has ever baked a cake knows the struggle of dealing with that dreaded cake dome. During baking, cakes tend to rise more in the center, resulting in a domed top that must be carefully trimmed to achieve a flat surface. This process can be time-consuming and often leads to wasted cake scraps. It's one of the most frustrating cake mistakes out there.

Calderone's TikTok video showcases a revolutionary solution: using the back of a spoon to create a well in the center of the cake batter before baking. This technique not only prevents the cake from doming but also ensures that your cake bakes evenly and rises uniformly.