A Spoon Is All You Need To Achieve Perfectly Flat Cake Tops
There's no denying the pure joy of indulging in a perfectly baked cake. But for many home bakers, achieving a level cake can be a bit of a challenge. Enter Ana Calderone, a TikTok sensation, who recently shared a brilliant cake hack that ensures your cakes come out flat and level every time. Inspired by Lucy Jane Cakes, Calderone posted a video to her TikTik account, @ana_calderone, demonstrating a simple technique that uses nothing more than a spoon — and the results are game-changing.
Anyone who has ever baked a cake knows the struggle of dealing with that dreaded cake dome. During baking, cakes tend to rise more in the center, resulting in a domed top that must be carefully trimmed to achieve a flat surface. This process can be time-consuming and often leads to wasted cake scraps. It's one of the most frustrating cake mistakes out there.
Calderone's TikTok video showcases a revolutionary solution: using the back of a spoon to create a well in the center of the cake batter before baking. This technique not only prevents the cake from doming but also ensures that your cake bakes evenly and rises uniformly.
Bake flat cakes at home
While you could try other methods or buy special equipment such as cake strips, this spoon tip is too good to not at least try. Start by mixing and preparing your cake batter as usual. Grease the sides and bottom of your cake pan and line it with parchment paper to prevent sticking. Once your cake batter is ready, pour it into the prepared cake pan.
Then, using the back of a spoon, gently swirl the batter around until you create a shallow well in the center. Place the pan in your preheated oven and bake your cake according to the recipe's instructions. The cake will rise evenly, with no dome in sight. This spoon technique works like a charm because it encourages even heat distribution throughout the cake batter. By creating a well in the center, the cake cooks from the inside out and rises uniformly, resulting in a level top. As a bonus, a similar spoon trick prevents domes in Bundt cakes, too.
Whether you're a novice baker or a seasoned pro, this simple yet effective technique will save you time, reduce waste, and guarantee beautiful cakes that are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. So, the next time you bake a cake, don't forget to grab your trusty spoon and create that well in the center of your cake batter.