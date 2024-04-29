The Expert-Approved Budget Tip For Choosing Sparkling Wine For Cocktails

Cocktails like the Aperol Spritz, French 75, and even the Mimosa that you gulp at bottomless brunch all rely on sparkling wine for both the carbonation element and additional booziness. You might consider this fizzy inclusion an afterthought since the cocktails contain other ingredients, but there are some factors to consider when you want to buy a budget-friendly bottle and make your own versions at home. To help you buy the best sparkling wine on a budget, Tasting Table reached out to Cody Goldstein, an award-winning mixologist, author, and founder of the Brooklyn-based hospitality group Muddling Memories, which also produces its own line of cocktail syrups.

"I have found plenty of great wines for under $10 and over $100 and it all really comes down to your preference and purpose for opening the bottle," Goldstein says. For a sparkling wine to use in a cocktail specifically, you can start at the lower end of the price scale. "A good starting point is to try to stay under $10 wholesale cost," he explains. You might think that any bottle priced over $10 is steep when the sparkling wine is just one ingredient that goes into a cocktail, but remember that a bottle will last longer because of those additional liquors and mixers that also go into the drink.