10 Best Sparkling Wines To Drink In Spring, According To A Sommelier

It's giving spring! Finally. Personally, I'm ready for some lighter, brighter wines that vibe with the weather. As a sommelier, I taste and pair a lot of different wine styles, and one of my favorite ways to choose which bottle to drink is simply based on the weather. The warmer days, golden hour evenings, and doses of much-needed sunshine make me want to sip wines that are a bit more lighthearted in body. Enter bubbles. While there are plenty of austere Champagnes out there, I'm reaching for sparkling wines that lean a bit more playful.

These 10 sparkling wines pulsate with delicious notes of orchard fruits, florals, freshly baked sourdough, juicy and tart triple berry jam, and ripe strawberry and tarragon. Some are fizzy pét-nats that radiate on your tongue like the sunshine, while others are heavily saturated sparkling rosés that ease you out of your hibernation. All of the sparkling wines are approachable, somewhat whimsical, and easy to drink with or without food. They also all pair with so many of the flavors of spring, like the first spears of asparagus, little gem lettuces, and herby grilled chicken. So go on, dig out your sandals, and open one of these bottles to kick off the season.