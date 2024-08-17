The Best Variety Of Peach For Homemade Cobbler

Few things announce the height of summer as much as a delicious, ripe peach. Whether they are eaten raw in slices, made into fresh bellini cocktails, or baked, there are so many great ways to enjoy the fruits of summer, and quite literally too. Although there are a lot of great peach recipes out there, peach cobbler is a classic that people have been drawn to time and time again. But what type of peach should you be using when making cobbler at home?

Not many people realize that there are three major kinds of peach: Clingstone, freestone, and semi-freestone. The big difference between each type is the way the fruit's flesh clings to the stony pit. Clingstone flesh is tightly attached while freestone flesh comes away from the pit loosely and easily. Semi-freestone flesh, meanwhile, is somewhere in between. As such, freestone peaches are the better choice, not just when preparing cobbler, but in many types of cooking.

As the name implies, cobbler is a dessert that is cobbled together. The classic cobbler recipe is fairly simple and straightforward, combining layers of dough and fruit together into a tasty, timeless treat. Understanding different types of peaches and their uses in the kitchen will make baking a cobbler even easier.