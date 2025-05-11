12 Facts You Never Knew About Sourdough Bread

If you were an adult during the COVID pandemic, then it's likely that you got into some niche hobbies. Tiger King, plant care, and baking took a front seat, with many folks making their very own sourdough bread for the first time. This ancient tradition has fluctuated in popularity throughout history, with a steep spike in 2021 that seemed to stick. It was a hobby shared by millennials, baby boomers, and anyone in between, and was a smart way to reduce your grocery bill without compromising flavor.

In fact, homemade bread is cheaper, fresher, and typically of higher quality than many breads you can get at the grocery store. If you partook in the pandemic sourdough craze, then you may have a wealth of knowledge about sourdough and may even know some of these fun facts about sourdough. For the rest of you, prepare for some mind-blowing facts you never knew about sourdough bread.

You might recognize sourdough bread as having a slightly tangy or sour flavor (hence the name), with some loaves being more intense than others. It's a distinguishing flavor that comes from the fermentation process, much like the tart flavor of yogurt or kombucha. Even as a recipe designer and chef, I was intimidated by the idea of making my own starter, but as it turns out, once you get the hang of it, sourdough bread making is well worth the effort. All you need is flour, water, salt, and a sprinkle of patience, and you'll be an expert in no time.