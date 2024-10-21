Kale Pesto-Swirled Sourdough Recipe

Sourdough baking may have seemed like a trend at times, but the ancient bread-making method is here to stay. Fads like crookies, cronuts, and cupcakes all fade in comparison when you consider the fact that people have been making bread using this method for thousands of years. For a modern update, we've decided to swirl a little kale pesto into our latest loaf, and the recipe is so simple you can do it without a mixer. After making the simple pesto from scratch (thank you, food processor), you fold it into a fresh batch of sourdough and bake it in the oven. Once you cut into it, the vibrant and flavorful garlicky swirl of kale-almond pesto is on full display. If you have any of this loaf leftover, it makes possibly the greatest garlic bread you've ever had.

While bread baking can seem intimidating, you can learn a lot from common sourdough failures and carry that knowledge with you into your next loaf. In time, you'll understand the process of working with dough (and starter) and become more comfortable making beautiful bread at home. Adding pesto in makes it a bit trickier, but anyone can do it — and it's well worth the extra effort. Make sure your starter is active and ready for baking, otherwise, you might want to give it a few feeds before starting on this recipe.