The Flavorful Sourdough Topping That Will Upgrade Your Creamy Soups

Looking to creatively take your soup to the next level? While bread is a classic side for sopping up the last sips of soup, one Tasting Table recipe developer, Tanika Douglas, has a fresh take on the bready topping. Instead, try sourdough crumbles — the crispy, flavor-packed secret ingredient that can complement any number of creamy soups. With just a few simple steps, you can quickly bake off the topping that adds texture and depth to every spoonful of creamy goodness.

"While most soups are served with a simple side of bread, this recipe dials it up a notch with a modern take on croutons: A crispy, crunchy sourdough crumble topping. The silky smooth soup contrasts beautifully against the morish, textured topping, allowing you to create a cafe-worthy soup in the comfort of your own home," says Douglas.

Preparation is key, so preheat your oven to a toasty 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Now, it's time to get hands-on with your sourdough. Crumble it onto the baking sheet, tearing it into jagged bite-sized pieces that will soon add even more textural crunch to your soup. With a sourdough crumble, you can pack even more flavor than the tangy bread, too.