The Flavorful Sourdough Topping That Will Upgrade Your Creamy Soups
Looking to creatively take your soup to the next level? While bread is a classic side for sopping up the last sips of soup, one Tasting Table recipe developer, Tanika Douglas, has a fresh take on the bready topping. Instead, try sourdough crumbles — the crispy, flavor-packed secret ingredient that can complement any number of creamy soups. With just a few simple steps, you can quickly bake off the topping that adds texture and depth to every spoonful of creamy goodness.
"While most soups are served with a simple side of bread, this recipe dials it up a notch with a modern take on croutons: A crispy, crunchy sourdough crumble topping. The silky smooth soup contrasts beautifully against the morish, textured topping, allowing you to create a cafe-worthy soup in the comfort of your own home," says Douglas.
Preparation is key, so preheat your oven to a toasty 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Now, it's time to get hands-on with your sourdough. Crumble it onto the baking sheet, tearing it into jagged bite-sized pieces that will soon add even more textural crunch to your soup. With a sourdough crumble, you can pack even more flavor than the tangy bread, too.
Add the crumbles and fresh herbs as garnish for your soup
For the roasted garlic soup that Douglas developed, a sprinkle of chopped walnuts and fresh thyme are perfect pairings for the dish's flavor profile. These additions bring out the rich, earthy notes of the garlic, creating a delicious combination of flavors. In other soups, alter the aromatics. For an Umami-Rich Mushroom Soup, try adding dried thyme and freshly cracked black pepper. Creamy Potato and Pea Chowder can benefit from additional parsley and chives tossed with the sourdough.
Drizzle with a touch of olive oil to enhance the crispiness and color on the crumbles. Once your ingredients are combined, slide the tray into the oven. Bake until those crumbles reach a delectable dark golden brown for the most depth of flavor and best texture no matter your flavor combination or type of creamy soup.
Now, let's talk serving. Ladle your velvety soup into bowls, then sprinkle a generous spoonful or handful of your sourdough crumble on top. It should easily sit atop your soup, ready to add a satisfying crunch with every bite. So, go ahead, indulge in the cozy comfort of creamy soup with a crunchy twist. With sourdough crumbles in your culinary arsenal, every spoonful will pack even more flavor and texture — no matter the flavor of soup you choose.