Cheesy Roasted Garlic Soup With Sourdough Crumble Recipe
There is nothing quite like a warming bowl of homemade soup on a cool Autumn day, and this cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble by recipe developer, Tanika Douglas, is as delicious as it sounds. The soup is infused with the rich, savory, caramel notes from the roasted garlic which adds a unique point of difference. Sharp, salty cheddar cheese and smooth cream are also added to the pot to produce a comforting, velvety result.
"While most soups are served with a simple side of bread, this recipe dials it up a notch with a modern take on croutons: a crispy, crunchy sourdough crumble topping. The silky smooth soup contrasts beautifully against the morish, textured topping, allowing you to create a cafe-worthy soup in the comfort of your own home," says Douglas. Whether you are searching for a quick, nourishing dinner, or a satisfying starter for an autumn dinner party, this soup is the ultimate answer.
Gather the ingredients for the cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble
To create this delicious cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble you will need garlic, butter, onion, potatoes, vegetable stock, black pepper, thyme leaves, heavy cream, grated cheddar cheese, chopped chives, and salt. To whip up the crunchy sourdough crumble topping, you will need: sourdough bread, chopped walnuts, thyme leaves, salt, black pepper, and olive oil.
"The star of the show in this recipe is the roasted garlic, which despite seeming intimidating, is incredibly easy to whip up. Roasting the garlic brings out the complex sweet notes, whilst pairing perfectly against its classic savory pungency," Douglas states. The soup is made traditionally with butter and onion as the base, bringing a gentle sweetness to the rich savory soup. Potatoes help to thicken the soup and create the smooth, velvety texture along with the cream. The generous amount of grated cheddar adds a salty sharpness that brings the soup up to a whole new level.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare baking tray
Line a tray with baking paper.
Step 3: Wrap the garlic cloves
Wrap the whole garlic cloves in a piece of aluminum foil and place into the oven to roast for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Squeeze the garlic from the skin
Once ready, squeeze the garlic from the skins and set aside. Discard the skins.
Step 5: Prepare the sourdough
Crumble the sourdough onto the lined baking tray.
Step 6: Add crumble ingredients
Add the chopped walnuts, 1 tablespoon thyme, salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, and olive oil. Mix to combine, then spread the crumble into a thin layer.
Step 7: Bake the crumble
Bake the sourdough crumble for 10 minutes or until dark golden-brown. Set aside to cool.
Step 8: Prepare the vegetables
Prepare the vegetables by peeling and chopping the potatoes into large pieces and slicing the onion.
Step 9: Sauté the onion
Place a pot over medium heat and add the butter and onion. Sauté for 3 minutes or until the onion is softened.
Step 10: Add ingredients to the pot
Add the roasted garlic cloves, potatoes, vegetable stock, 1 teaspoon black pepper, and 1 tablespoon thyme leaves.
Step 11: Cook the soup
Bring to a boil, turn down the heat, then cover and simmer for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
Step 12: Stir through cheddar and cream
Remove pot from heat. Add the cream and cheddar and stir through.
Step 13: Blend the soup
Use a stick blender to blend the soup until smooth and creamy. Season to taste.
Step 14: Serve the soup
Serve the soup and garnish with a spoonful of the crumble and chives, if using.
How can I store this cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble?
Cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble is a hearty, delicious creation that benefits from careful storage to ensure it remains at its best over time. Once your savory soup reaches room temperature, it's ready for storage. This prevents condensation inside the storage container, ensuring its consistency remains intact. Opt for an airtight container as this helps keep the soup fresh as long as possible.
If you are cooking for one, consider portioning the soup before storing it. This allows for more convenient reheating and reduces the likelihood of the soup spoiling. If you're not planning to consume the soup within a few days, freezing is an excellent option. Simply pour it into freezer-safe containers, and leave some space for expansion, as liquids expand when frozen. Label these containers with the date, and name of the soup for easier tracking and usage. When frozen at 0 F, it maintains quality for about 2-3 months.
For shorter storage periods, store the soup in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Douglas suggests, "When reheating, do so gently over low to medium heat, stirring intermittently to avoid it catching on the base of the pan. If needed, adjust the thickness by adding a splash of vegetable broth or milk." As the weather cools down, this cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble is the ultimate comforting answer: easy to whip up, and even easier to store.
How else can roasted garlic be used?
Roasted garlic, with its mellow and slightly sweet taste, is a versatile ingredient that can significantly enhance the flavor of various dishes. Beyond its use in soups like the cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble, there are many creative ways to incorporate roasted garlic into your cooking.
"One delightful way to use roasted garlic is as a spread or dip. Mash the roasted garlic cloves into a homemade dip or mix them with butter for a delicious spread on bread or crackers. It's a unique alternative to plain butter or conventional dips, offering an interesting depth of taste," suggests Douglas. Another option to consider is adding roasted garlic to mashed potatoes for a satisfying twist. Mashing the cloves with the cooked potatoes infuses the dish with a subtle yet distinct flavor that complements the creamy potatoes perfectly.
In salad dressings, roasted garlic can be a game-changer. Blend it with olive oil, vinegar, herbs, and spices to create a rich and flavorful dressing that adds complexity to even the simplest of salads. When roasting vegetables, tossing them with roasted garlic beforehand can elevate their flavor profile significantly.
Beyond these suggestions, roasted garlic works perfectly in hummus, marinades for meats, bread doughs, compound butters, and more. Its ability to add depth and complexity makes it a valuable addition to your culinary repertoire, elevating various dishes with its unique flavor profile.
