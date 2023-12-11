Cheesy Roasted Garlic Soup With Sourdough Crumble Recipe

Cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble is a hearty, delicious creation that benefits from careful storage to ensure it remains at its best over time. Once your savory soup reaches room temperature, it's ready for storage. This prevents condensation inside the storage container, ensuring its consistency remains intact. Opt for an airtight container as this helps keep the soup fresh as long as possible.

If you are cooking for one, consider portioning the soup before storing it. This allows for more convenient reheating and reduces the likelihood of the soup spoiling. If you're not planning to consume the soup within a few days, freezing is an excellent option. Simply pour it into freezer-safe containers, and leave some space for expansion, as liquids expand when frozen. Label these containers with the date, and name of the soup for easier tracking and usage. When frozen at 0 F, it maintains quality for about 2-3 months.

For shorter storage periods, store the soup in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Douglas suggests, "When reheating, do so gently over low to medium heat, stirring intermittently to avoid it catching on the base of the pan. If needed, adjust the thickness by adding a splash of vegetable broth or milk." As the weather cools down, this cheesy roasted garlic soup with sourdough crumble is the ultimate comforting answer: easy to whip up, and even easier to store.