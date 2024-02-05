The Folding Technique Paul Hollywood Swears By When Baking Sourdough Bread

Before appearing on "The Great British Bake Off", Paul Hollywood headed kitchens as a master baker in some of the United Kingdom's most prestigious hotel dining establishments. Hollywood's father was also a baker, so whatever tips the chef can share to improve our own freshly baked sourdough bread-making game, we are all ears for.

To mix sourdough in the Hollywood way, you'll fold the sides of the dough in a mixing bowl back down towards the center. As you turn the bowl, you'll continue the process: Fold the sides and press the dough into the center of the gooey dough ball. After the dough no longer sticks to your palms, let it rest for just 10 minutes before repeating this process eight more times. We know it sounds labor intensive, but you'll notice the dough becoming more smooth and malleable with each turn. If things are really sticky, simply wet or lightly oil your hands before each folding. Your determined folding efforts help build gluten in the dough and create the perfect elastic texture that the best sourdough loaves offer.