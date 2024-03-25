The Reason Sourdough Bread May Still Work For A Gluten-Free Diet

Let's be clear, if you're following a gluten-free diet because you have celiac — an autoimmune disease that's triggered by the consumption of gluten — sourdough bread is not for you. That is unless it's clearly labeled as gluten-free. The same can be said for those with wheat allergies, which, despite common misconceptions, is not the same thing. On the other hand, if you're gluten intolerant — also referred to as gluten sensitive — you may be able to work sourdough bread into your diet since it's fermented.

Those of you who have dabbled in the art of making fresh-baked sourdough bread at home already know that all sourdough bread begins the same way: with a sourdough starter. The yeast and bacteria in that starter are then given time to feed on the sugars, carbohydrates, and proteins in the flour over time, essentially pre-digesting the gluten for you. When the time does come for your body to do some of the digesting, those same bacteria then make their way into your gut, further aiding in the digestion process. This explains why those who are gluten-sensitive might find sourdough bread significantly easier to digest, but exactly how much easier depends on how long the bread is allowed to ferment, if at all.