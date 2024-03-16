The Key To Scoring Sourdough Bread Perfectly Every Time

Whether you started making sourdough bread during the pandemic or you've just started to dip your toes in these waters recently, baking a loaf is a whole project in itself. But, as time-consuming and laborious as it is (a fresh-baked sourdough recipe can take upwards of 30 hours from start to finish), there are many tips and tricks you can follow to make your process easier and more efficient. One of the more fun ones? Using a turntable to score your dough.

Not only is scoring important for releasing air and building the structure of your loaf (hence why skipping out on this step is a common bread baking mistake), but it's what makes those pretty designs on your finished product. When you get into the more complicated patterns beyond a simple slash, however, it's endlessly helpful to have a rotating base for your dough. This way, you can spin it as needed without having to crane your arms around the opposite side or mess up your ball by lifting it. If you don't have a turntable that's used for making cakes at home, you can also try a lazy Susan, a cake stand, or even the plate from your microwave.