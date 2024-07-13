Stale Sourdough Is The Perfect Excuse For The Best Bread Pudding

The joys of sourdough bread include the delicious, sharp taste of a nice slice of bread complete with a spongy inside and crusty outside. The inevitable fallout from such enjoyment, however, is the stale remnants from when your unfinished bread starts to dry out. Stale sourdough bread may seem like it's due for a one-way trip to the disposal bin or compost pile, but fear not. What was once known as "poor man's pudding" in 13th century England is now a wonderful way to reduce food waste and utilize leftover bread by turning it into a scrumptious, decadent dessert. What might look like a crusty pile of useless carbohydrates is actually the key to best bread pudding. Cubed up stale sourdough bread adds a delightfully flavor-rich take on this beloved classic.

For the best results — and to avoid the dreaded mushy bread pudding — it is imperative to start from stale. That's right, stale bread is the ultimate base for a bread pudding that will stand up to a thick, creamy custard, giving the right consistency and texture for baking to perfection without falling flat. Sourdough is an excellent style for this because of its characteristic crust and firmness, particularly when it goes stale. Further, the flavors present in a sourdough bread are usually tangy and, obviously, sour, sometimes with a slight hint of bitterness. This lends itself perfectly to balancing out the sweeter flavors of the custard and other mix-ins, avoiding the risk of the sweetness becoming overpowering and unappetizing.