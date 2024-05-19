The Reason Your Bread Pudding Is Mushy (And How To Fix It)

When done right, bread pudding — whether it's a traditional rich bread pudding or something like cinnamon roll bread pudding — should be moist, but not too moist. If you make even one small misstep, you can end up with bread pudding that is way too mushy to be enjoyed. If this has happened to you, you're probably making this common mistake: using bread that is too fresh. It may sound strange for a recipe to require stale bread, but, when it comes to bread pudding, this is actually essential.

Stale bread will soak up the custard much more easily than fresh bread, which is key to getting the right consistency. If the bread doesn't soak up enough custard, the end result will be mushy. The solution is to use bread that has dried out a bit. If possible, buy the bread a couple of days early, then slice it and leave it out. If you forget to do this and need to dry it out at the last minute, then dice the bread into cubes, place the cubes on a sheet tray, and bake them in your oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, let them cool, and then add them to your bread pudding recipe as normal.