How To Prevent A Horribly Runny Bread Pudding

When you think about it, the amount of liquid that needs to be added to bread pudding definitely puts it at risk of becoming too wet. This is why it's important to handle the wet ingredients in the correct way. Firstly, just about every bread pudding recipe calls for milk, but what the recipe may not tell you is that it's helpful to warm up the milk before adding it into the mixture. This way, when you pour the liquid over the bread, it's not cold and it will be soaked up by the bread more easily.

Speaking of soaking up the bread, you need to make sure that all of the bread gets soaked up by the custard. For this, you can pour the custard over the bread in a mixing bowl, then gently mix together the bread and the custard (without over-mixing, which will ruin the batter) before transferring it to the pan. It's also important to let the combined mixture (bread and custard) sit for about 20 to 25 minutes to ensure the custard is thoroughly soaked up by the bread.