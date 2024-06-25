Elevate Bread Pudding With A Sweet Bourbon Sauce

At its core, the comforting dessert known as bread pudding consists of stale bread and custard made with eggs and cream. Of course, there are many ingredients to easily upgrade your bread pudding recipe, like cocoa powder and even orange zest for a fruity essence in each bite. In addition to those easy ingredients to mix into bread pudding, a sweet bourbon sauce will give the dessert a boozy and sugary touch that will certainly make it stand out with elevated flavors.

In general, bourbon works so well in desserts because it provides smoky and sweet notes similar to vanilla. In fact, it's historically been used as an alternative to vanilla extract in baked goods and desserts for that flavor factor and alcohol content. Bourbon will still add varying levels of booziness, but the alcohol content will partially cook off during the time in the oven, so it won't overpower the bread pudding. When you combine the booze with ingredients like brown sugar, butter, and even maple syrup to create a sauce, it also adds a sticky texture and moisture to the bread pudding. Sounds like it's now a necessary component of the dessert, right?