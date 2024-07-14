Sourdough Is The Magic Ingredient For The Fluffiest Waffles Ever

There's nothing like a big, fluffy waffle slathered in butter and real maple syrup. But if we're being honest, this classic breakfast food often leans far too sweet. If you're looking for a way to restore flavor balance to your waffles, consider reaching for your sourdough starter.

Sourdough starter is essentially the base ingredient for all things sourdough, from bread and sourdough crackers to waffles. It's made with equal parts water and flour that has been incrementally "fed" with more flour each day. This carby base supports a variety of wild yeasts and bacteria that give the starter its distinct flavor — which will change over time based on how long the culture has been alive and what type of flour you use. Part of the feeding process involves removing a portion of the starter, which you can, of course, throw away, or use for some other tasty purpose in your kitchen — like waffles.

You'll need to use about ½ a cup of starter for each cup of flour in your waffle batter. Once your other waffle ingredients, like milk, eggs, butter, and leavener, are added, you can cook your waffles. It's important to note that you may need to add extra liquid (since the sourdough starter has a consistency like a very thick brownie batter), to ensure your waffle batter is thin enough to cook.