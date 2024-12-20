Why Peppermint And Chocolate Are Such A Classic Pairing
Mac and cheese, eggs and bacon, peppermint and chocolate — these are all ingredients that just work together, and have been foodie partners for as long as we can remember. And for good reason. Certain flavor pairings have complementary elements to them, be it similar aromas like seafood and lemon, contrasting tastes like sweet and salty, or different textures like Cognac and nougat. And then there's peppermint and chocolate.
These two foods are a partnership made in heaven. Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, is rich and smooth, and has a deep, earthy aroma to it, with a slightly bitter aftertaste that comes from the cacao (which is the less processed version of cocoa). And the higher the percentage of cacao, the more that bitterness shines through because there is less milk and sugar present. Then you have your mint – clear and fresh, with a cool and crisp aroma from the menthol, and an uplifting brightness that tends to cut through the bitterness of the chocolate.
There's a lot to know about chocolate. It's been dated back to the1500s, when the Mexican Olmecs were believed to have made a ceremonial drink from cacao beans, or possibly the pulp from cacao pods. The Mayans took chocolate to the next level, using it not only for ceremonies but as trading currency too, as did the Aztecs, who called it xocolatl. There are mentions of mint in that time too, but it was the Europeans who have been titled as the known pioneers of blending chocolate and mint together.
Mint and chocolate continue their illustrious journey
The Europeans weren't particularly fond of the bitterness of the dark chocolate, and so easily-obtained mint was included, along with sugar, cinnamon, and other spices and herbs to make a more luxurious hot chocolate drink. This was how mint and chocolate were enjoyed until the Victorian era, around 1820 to 1914, when confectioners started experimenting and created different types of mint and choc treats. Mint and chocolate then made their way to the United States, and in 1940, the renowned rounded peppermint creams were created, encased in dark chocolate. You can still enjoy this timeless flavor combo by buying some York Peppermint Patties.
From there, mint and chocolate combinations just flourished. But did you know that different types of mint can be used with chocolate to create their own unique flavor combinations? Peppermint (a hybrid of watermint and spearmint) is the most well known, with its crisp menthol spiciness and vibrancy cutting through the deep cacao chocolatiness of dark chocolate. The combo brings a powerful richness that is smooth yet perky, tapping into all five senses as it dissolves on the palate.
Spearmint, on the other hand, is sweeter and more subtle, pairing more comfortably with sweeter milk chocolate, and lending its subtle cooling character to the chocolate, courtesy of the essential oil carvone found naturally in its leaves. And there are various other mints that have been paired with chocolate, from wintergreen (which isn't actually part of the mint family, but has minty characteristics) to more creative hybrids like chocolate mint, ginger mint, orange mint, pineapple mint, apple mint, and even licorice mint.