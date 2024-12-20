Why Peppermint And Chocolate Are Such A Classic Pairing

Mac and cheese, eggs and bacon, peppermint and chocolate — these are all ingredients that just work together, and have been foodie partners for as long as we can remember. And for good reason. Certain flavor pairings have complementary elements to them, be it similar aromas like seafood and lemon, contrasting tastes like sweet and salty, or different textures like Cognac and nougat. And then there's peppermint and chocolate.

These two foods are a partnership made in heaven. Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, is rich and smooth, and has a deep, earthy aroma to it, with a slightly bitter aftertaste that comes from the cacao (which is the less processed version of cocoa). And the higher the percentage of cacao, the more that bitterness shines through because there is less milk and sugar present. Then you have your mint – clear and fresh, with a cool and crisp aroma from the menthol, and an uplifting brightness that tends to cut through the bitterness of the chocolate.

There's a lot to know about chocolate. It's been dated back to the1500s, when the Mexican Olmecs were believed to have made a ceremonial drink from cacao beans, or possibly the pulp from cacao pods. The Mayans took chocolate to the next level, using it not only for ceremonies but as trading currency too, as did the Aztecs, who called it xocolatl. There are mentions of mint in that time too, but it was the Europeans who have been titled as the known pioneers of blending chocolate and mint together.

