13 Store-Bought Eggnog Brands, Ranked

When it comes to holiday drinks, perhaps no beverage is more cherished and hotly contested than eggnog. Some people adore this creamy and delightful treat, while others can't stand its taste, smell, or consistency. We love making a batch of homemade eggnog and savoring its incredible flavor throughout the holiday season. However, in a pinch, it's useful to know which store-bought eggnog is the best. So, we embarked on a mission to discover the best brand hanging out on our grocery shelves.

Surprisingly, many companies opt to give their eggnog a tan or light yellow hue. This is puzzling to us, as homemade eggnog is typically white. We believe that if the goal is to replicate the deliciousness of homemade eggnog, then striving for a creamy yellow color seems misguided. Regardless of whether it's made with traditional or alternative ingredients, knowing the best holiday eggnog available can help save you a bit of time this holiday season.

For those who don't have the time or inclination to make homemade eggnog this year, finding a good store-bought alternative is helpful. We're excited to report that we found one that stands up to the homemade standard, but we also encountered several disappointments along the way. Our methodology included picking up nogs from local stores, sipping them, and then ranking our list by key factors like taste, smell, consistency, and color.