Martha Stewart Loves To Load Up Holiday Eggnog With Booze

Eggnog is easily one of the most popular holiday drinks — and it's no wonder this rich and creamy concoction has become so beloved over the years. But while eggnog is great as is, sometimes the adults want something stronger — and those adults include Martha Stewart. She first shared her recipe for beautifully boozy homemade eggnog in her cookbook "Entertaining," and it has become renowned ever since. It packs quite the alcoholic punch, to say the least.

In fact, Stewart prefers her eggnog with not one, not two, but three different types of alcohol: Bourbon, dark rum, and cognac. Specifically, her recipe calls for three cups of bourbon, a half cup of dark rum, and two cups of cognac. With that list of big-hitting alcohol, this adults-only eggnog is one strong drink — far from the alcohol-free version that you may have drunk as a kid. Stewart described the eggnog in Today, by quipping, "Good thing it serves a crowd." That's a crowd of 26, to be exact. Of course, there are also some sweet ingredients in there — sugar and vanilla, along with the eggs and milk — to balance out the strength of the booze.

However, if it seems like too much alcohol for your preferences, there are ways to adjust the amount of booze without forgoing it altogether.