14 Trader Joe's Seasonal Summer Snacks To Stock Up On Before They Run Out

Summertime means walking into Trader Joe's in your flip flops and throwing a few items in your tote bag — nothing too heavy in this heat! You may remember our guide to the best snacks for spring break, perfect for traveling, eating on the go, and general spring munching. Now that it's truly summer, and the heat is bearing down on us, it may be time to cut down on travel time, settling down on long beach days, country getaways, and sprawling picnics. But that doesn't mean you can't crunch anymore!

From potato chips to ice cream bars to the perfect crackers, Trader Joe's has a number of summertime specialities that will leave you not only salivating, but wishing you had grabbed one more extra bag. And many of them are only in limited stock, so it's up to me to point you to the right snacks the may not be on the shelves for long.