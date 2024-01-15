27 Ice Cream Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Ice cream is easily one of the most popular sweet treats around thanks to its versatility and refreshing quality. Aside from the seemingly infinite list of flavors available, you can create endless desserts with this frozen ingredient, from solo scoops to sundaes and frosty cakes. While it's always fun to pick out a cone at your local ice cream parlor, this is also a special delicacy to experiment with at home.

The idea of making ice cream from scratch might sound intimidating but we've collected an assortment of recipes from Tasting Table developers that simplify the process. From no-churn recipes to frothy milkshakes, you're sure to find something to spark your interest. And you don't need to wait until the summer comes around again to enjoy these delightful ice cream recipes. No matter the season, try whipping up one of these ice cream desserts from the comfort of your kitchen.