27 Ice Cream Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings
Ice cream is easily one of the most popular sweet treats around thanks to its versatility and refreshing quality. Aside from the seemingly infinite list of flavors available, you can create endless desserts with this frozen ingredient, from solo scoops to sundaes and frosty cakes. While it's always fun to pick out a cone at your local ice cream parlor, this is also a special delicacy to experiment with at home.
The idea of making ice cream from scratch might sound intimidating but we've collected an assortment of recipes from Tasting Table developers that simplify the process. From no-churn recipes to frothy milkshakes, you're sure to find something to spark your interest. And you don't need to wait until the summer comes around again to enjoy these delightful ice cream recipes. No matter the season, try whipping up one of these ice cream desserts from the comfort of your kitchen.
1. No-Churn Vanilla Dulce De Leche Homemade Ice Cream
Believe it or not, this sweet and salty no-churn recipe doesn't require owning an ice cream machine. Whip cream until you have peaks, then add vanilla bean and condensed milk. Mix in bits of broken salted pretzels, then transfer half to a loaf pan. Swirl dulce de leche over the surface, then introduce the remaining ice cream. Garnish the top with more swirls of dulce de leche and pretzel pieces, then freeze for at least eight hours before serving this tantalizing combination.
2. 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Ice Cream
It takes just four ingredients to make this rich and nutty ice cream recipe. Boil whole milk with sugar, then slowly combine it with whisked egg yolks. Whisk the egg mixture with the rest of the warm milk, then add smooth peanut butter and stir. Strain the mixture to remove any lumps and pour it into an ice cream maker after chilling. Freeze it for a couple of hours and then serve this creamy dessert with a sprinkling of crushed peanuts for a salty contrast.
3. No-Churn Pomegranate Ice Cream
This fruity ice cream recipe only requires an electric hand or stand mixer. Beat whipping cream, sweetened condensed milk, salt, and vanilla extract until the mixture forms soft peaks. Scoop the cream into a loaf pan and pour pomegranate juice over top, swirling it throughout. Stir pomegranate seeds in as well for a crunchy touch, and sprinkle a few extra on top for garnish. Freeze the ice cream until it fully sets, then serve.
Recipe: No-Churn Pomegranate Ice Cream
4. Brown Butter and Pecan Ice Cream
If you crave a decidedly luscious dessert, this brown butter and pecan ice cream does the trick. Start by browning butter in a pan until it's nutty; yes, it'll smell nutty before you even add the pecans. Prepare a custard with egg yolks, milk, and sugar, then combine with the browned butter and heavy cream. Chill the mixture and pour it into a cool ice cream maker to make a soft-serve dessert. Stir toasted chopped pecans into the creamy treat and freeze to firm it up before savoring the first spoonful in all its decadence.
Recipe: Brown Butter and Pecan Ice Cream
5. No-Churn Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream
For a frozen dessert layered with complex flavors, skip the ice cream maker. Mash cooked sweet potato with sweetened condensed milk, spices, and bourbon, then combine it with heavy cream whipped into medium peaks. Stir toasted marshmallows, maple pecans, and scraps of toasted pie dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar into the sweet potato mixture. Transfer everything into a loaf pan and garnish the top with more marshmallows, pecans, and pie dough, then freeze to set. Whip this up in place of pumpkin pie for a satisfying twist.
6. Eggnog Ice Cream
When it comes to eggnog, you don't have to limit yourself to the holiday season. The spiced notes of eggnog make the perfect base for ice cream. Just whip heavy cream with cinnamon and nutmeg until soft peaks form, then add sweetened condensed milk for a creamy and luscious element. Transfer everything to a loaf pan and freeze until set, then serve this richly flavored ice cream in a sugar cone or with a dusting of cinnamon for a delicious treat any time of the year.
Recipe: Eggnog Ice Cream
7. 3-Ingredient Snow Cream
Only three ingredients stand between you and this tasty snow cream dessert. You'll need shaved ice, as well as sweetened condensed milk to give it a decadent spin. Garnish it with multicolored sprinkles for a classic take on this popular recipe. Or, add some depth to this creamy dish by shaving chocolate over the top or drizzling it with chocolate or caramel syrup. With a basic foundation, this snow cream dessert is easy to customize to your preference.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Snow Cream
8. Ultimate Sundae
It's hard to resist a tempting sundae, and this version boasts so many goodies you may as well surrender to it. The elevated recipe looks like the ordinary classic but it steps everything up a notch. Start with scoops of vanilla ice cream, then load on an array of homemade treats: coconut cream caramel, cardamom-pistachio brittle, jackfruit compote, and Sichuan peppercorn hot fudge. Finish it off with a few traditional extras like a maraschino cherry and a dollop of whipped cream. If this doesn't satisfy your sweet cravings, we don't know what will.
Recipe: Ultimate Sundae
9. Sous-Vide Chocolate Ice Cream
Sous-vide cooking has its share of followers, but this chocolate ice cream recipe turns any preconception of the method on its head. Blend dark chocolate, whole milk, sugar, cocoa powder, honey, salt, and egg yolks until smooth, then pour the mixture into a sealable sous-vide bag. Cook the components, then refrigerate and finish it off in an ice cream maker. To highlight the sweetness and complexity of this chocolatey dessert, sprinkle flaky sea salt and cacao nibs over each scoop before serving.
Recipe: Sous-Vide Chocolate Ice Cream
10. Peppermint Ice Cream
The refreshing notes of peppermint pair well with ice cream, giving it a bright quality that makes it especially delicious when you're in the mood for a sweet treat. Combine whole milk, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla, peppermint extract, and crushed candy cane. Transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker and let it work its magic. To make the lively peppermint flavor pop, sprinkle extra bits of crushed candy cane over your scoop to serve. If you're looking for a chilled dessert to serve during the winter holidays, this is it.
Recipe: Peppermint Ice Cream
11. Iconic Chocolate Milkshake
Every dessert lover needs a chocolate milkshake recipe in their back pocket, and this one fits the bill. Whip heavy cream, vanilla, and sugar, then combine it in a blender with chocolate ice cream and milk. Pour the thick liquid into a tall glass and garnish it with all your favorite treats. Don't skip the whipped cream or chocolate sauce, and add rainbow sprinkles for a splash of fun and crunch. Try crushed salted peanuts to contrast the sweetness, and don't forget to finish it off with a maraschino cherry on top.
Recipe: Iconic Chocolate Milkshake
12. Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
If you follow a vegan diet, you can still enjoy ice cream. This delicious chocolate treat comes together with a can of coconut milk, cocoa powder, water, and sugar. Just whisk the ingredients together and pour them into an ice cream maker, then freeze until set. This rich and creamy chocolate dessert also serves as the perfect foundation for a vegan chocolate milkshake. And of course, feel free to add dairy-free chocolate chips or crushed nuts on top for the ultimate plant-based treat.
Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
13. Old-Fashioned Vanilla Milkshake
If you hold fond memories of slurping down a vanilla milkshake at your local diner, this recipe will give you deja vu. Blend vanilla ice cream, milk, and vanilla extract, then pour the contents into a tall glass and top it off with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles. Customize it further with a drizzle of chocolate sauce if you're a cacao lover, or butterscotch or caramel sauce for an irresistibly sweet shake. And don't forget the straw!
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Vanilla Milkshake
14. DIY Deluxe Grimace Shake
Skip the McDonald's drive-thru with this delectably deluxe Grimace shake. Whip up this creamy purple treat at home by blending vanilla ice cream, frozen blueberries, fresh raspberries, and blue spirulina powder for a boost of energy and an extra purple-y hue. Once everything is smooth, pour the milkshake into a glass and top it off with whipped cream and colorful sprinkles.
Recipe: DIY Deluxe Grimace Shake
15. Creamy Chai Vanilla Milkshake
When your sweet tooth calls, skip the basic chai latte in favor of a creamy milkshake. Start by making a homemade spice blend (double the recipe for a quick shake the next time desire strikes) with cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and allspice. Blend the mixture with vanilla ice cream, whole milk, milk powder, and vanilla extract until smoothly combined. Pour the drink into a glass and serve it with whipped cream and extra cinnamon. It'll be hard to order a standard chai again once you taste this luscious shake.
Recipe: Creamy Chai Vanilla Milkshake
16. Easy Eggnog Milkshake
Any recipe that offers a new way to consume eggnog gets bonus points from us. This easy milkshake features vanilla ice cream, eggnog, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Just blend the ingredients and serve with a dollop of whipped cream and an extra dusting of nutmeg. A cinnamon stick transforms this rich treat from a flavored milkshake to an elevated dessert, worthy of holiday hosting or anytime you're in the mood for a sweet and spiced drink.
Recipe: Easy Eggnog Milkshake
17. Spiced Banana Caramel Milkshake
If you're fond of a classic banana shake, this spiced caramel twist enhances the treat to dreamy heights. Combine a ripe banana, whole milk, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon, and salted caramel sauce to make a smooth blend. Serve it with homemade whipped cream, chopped pecans, banana chips, and a final drizzle of salted caramel sauce. This delicious combination of sweet, salty, and spiced notes is sure to be an instant favorite.
Recipe: Spiced Banana Caramel Milkshake
18. Frozen Nutella Mudslide Cocktail
Any sugar fiend surely has a soft spot for Nutella, the creamy hazelnut spread. Skip the toast and add Nutella to a frosty cocktail Combine vanilla ice cream, Nutella, vodka, coffee liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, and ice in a blender until smooth. Prep a tall glass with a Nutella sauce and pour the cocktail over top. Garnish it with whipped cream, cocoa powder, and a cookie for an undeniably rich drink that doubles as dessert and a digestif.
Recipe: Frozen Nutella Mudslide Cocktail
19. Homemade Shamrock Shake
You don't have to wait for St. Patrick's Day to make this shamrock shake. Blend mint extract, pistachio ice cream, and milk, then add tequila for a boozy kick or keep it alcohol-free. Serve the shake in a tall glass with homemade whipped cream, made extra sweet and fresh with the addition of powdered sugar and mint extract. Add shaved chocolate on top to satisfy your sweet tooth from the very first sip.
Recipe: Homemade Shamrock Shake
20. Frozen Brandy Alexander Cocktail
This elegant dessert cocktail will appeal to both your taste buds and your desire for a boozy beverage. Blend cognac (or brandy), crème de cacao, and vanilla ice cream until combined. Pour the drink into martini glasses for a sophisticated touch, and garnish it with whipped cream and a sprinkling of cacao nibs. Finally, take a sip and savor the rich chocolatey notes mingling with vanilla.
Recipe: Frozen Brandy Alexander Cocktail
21. Strawberries and Cream Spiked Cocktail
Strawberries and cream might be a classic flavor combination from your childhood but this spiked cocktail gives it a grown-up touch. Blend strawberries, vanilla ice cream, Baileys Irish Cream, and vanilla ice cream until you have a smooth mixture. Pour it into a clear glass to admire the rosy hue and top the drink with a dollop of whipped cream and a fresh strawberry. If your preferences veer toward natural fruit sugars, this boozy cocktail is an excellent choice.
22. Hot Honey-Bourbon Slushie
If you love a kick of spice to go with your sweet treats, pick up a bottle of honey infused with chiles. Make this slushie by blending ice, vanilla ice cream, milk, hot honey, and flaky salt. Once everything is smoothly mixed, pour this frosty treat into a glass. You'll definitely want to add an extra drizzle of hot honey and a pinch of sea salt over top to make the sweet and spicy flavors truly pop.
Recipe: Hot Honey-Bourbon Slushie
23. Traditional Spumoni Ice Cream Cake
If you've never tasted a spumoni ice cream cake, you'll want to immediately set aside some time to make this dessert. Featuring four colors and a multitude of flavors, you'll be satisfied no matter your taste. The base consists of a chocolate waffle cone crust, topped with layers of chocolate, cherry, and pistachio ice cream. Chocolate chunks and frozen pieces of cherry add bursts of sweetness, while chopped pistachios bring a nutty crunch. A vanilla whipped topping and shaved chocolate garnish seal the deal.
24. Corn Bread Ice Cream Sandwiches
For a seriously unique recipe, try these corn bread ice cream sandwiches. Considering corn has a natural sweetness to it and many corn bread recipes play up that element, this combination isn't that surprising. This dessert will require patience on your part, but it's well worth it for the result, and homemade corn ice cream layered between two slices of homemade corn bread is simply sinful. Sprinkle crushed corn nuts and Corn Pops over top for an extra crunchy bite.
Recipe: Corn Bread Ice Cream Sandwiches
25. S'mores Ice Cream Cake
S'mores checks all the right boxes when it comes to a delicious dessert, and this ice cream cake variation amplifies those flavors further. Go all out by making your own graham crackers or buy them premade. Then, combine them with chocolate and melted butter for the crust. Top it with a layer of chocolate ice cream, a sprinkling of chocolatey graham crackers, and a layer of vanilla ice cream. Finish it off with a torched marshmallow topping for a deluxe cake that will appeal to your sugary desires.
Recipe: S'mores Ice Cream Cake
26. Classic Baked Alaska
A classic baked Alaska features all the cozy feels of a nostalgic dessert in one frosty treat. This version has a raspberry ice cream layer paired with a banana-walnut cake. The layered cake is coated in a Swiss meringue and torched for a brûlée effect. While this might be a multistep process, it'll be hard to find another dessert with such a complex combination of flavors. If you want to impress guests, your classic baked Alaska will take the cake.
Recipe: Classic Baked Alaska
27. Choco Taco-Inspired Ice Cream Sandwich
For a fun and portable way dessert, try these ice cream taco sandwiches. Make pizzelle sugar cookies with an iron and carefully mold them into taco-like shapes. Fill them with vanilla ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce, then dunk half the taco into melted chocolate to create a shell. Next, garnish them with crushed almonds or other goodies like shredded coconut or mini chocolate chips. You'll be hard-pressed to resist one of these.