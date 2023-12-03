Iconic Chocolate Milkshake Recipe

No one in their right mind would say "no" to a classic chocolate milkshake, especially one this iconic! Long favored by Americans as the perfect summer treat (but acceptably consumed year-round), ice cream has a colorful history in the United States. Even though what could be considered ice cream has been around for centuries, milkshakes didn't come around until a lot later, in the 1920s. In the times of prohibition, ice cream and milkshakes were a sweet relief from the stresses of daily life, often offered in parlors that weren't unlike bars that served alcohol. With no alcohol around, ice cream quickly stole the spotlight.

These days, ice cream parlors aren't as popular, but if you find yourself in a town with one nearby you shouldn't miss the opportunity for a nostalgic treat. We're going to make a classic chocolate milkshake, dressed up with the famous toppings we've come to know and love on our ice cream: rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup — and don't forget the cherry on top!