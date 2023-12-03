Iconic Chocolate Milkshake Recipe
No one in their right mind would say "no" to a classic chocolate milkshake, especially one this iconic! Long favored by Americans as the perfect summer treat (but acceptably consumed year-round), ice cream has a colorful history in the United States. Even though what could be considered ice cream has been around for centuries, milkshakes didn't come around until a lot later, in the 1920s. In the times of prohibition, ice cream and milkshakes were a sweet relief from the stresses of daily life, often offered in parlors that weren't unlike bars that served alcohol. With no alcohol around, ice cream quickly stole the spotlight.
These days, ice cream parlors aren't as popular, but if you find yourself in a town with one nearby you shouldn't miss the opportunity for a nostalgic treat. We're going to make a classic chocolate milkshake, dressed up with the famous toppings we've come to know and love on our ice cream: rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup — and don't forget the cherry on top!
Grab the ingredients for an iconic chocolate milkshake
To make an iconic chocolate milkshake, you'll only need 8 ingredients (if you're making your own whipped cream, that is). The core ingredient is chocolate ice cream — you'll need at least a pint, and it's best if it comes straight from the freezer so you won't end up with a thin and runny milkshake from melted ice cream.
Next, you'll need whole milk (or a similar option), chocolate syrup, and sprinkles. To make the homemade whipped cream topping, you'll need heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, and a little powdered sugar.
Step 1: Make homemade whipped cream
Whip the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together on high speed until medium peaks form, 2-3 minutes.
Step 2: Blend the ice cream and milk until smooth
Add the ice cream and milk to a blender. Blend on high speed until creamy and smooth, about 1 minute.
Step 3: Pour the milkshake into a tall glass
Pour the milkshake into a tall glass, filling it 3/4 full.
Step 4: Top the milkshake with whipped cream
Spoon or pipe the whipped cream over the top and add chocolate syrup.
Step 5: Add toppings to the milkshake and serve
Add sprinkles and a cherry. Serve immediately.
How can I make a vegan/dairy-free chocolate milkshake?
When it comes to something comprised of pretty much all cream and dairy, we always expect a few readers to wonder about a dairy-free or vegan alternative. Of course, we have some ideas! In today's grocery store aisles, there are more dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan food alternatives available than ever before. This makes it easy to adapt more recipes than before when vegan ice cream and plant-based milks were not easy to come by.
To make this iconic chocolate milkshake into a dairy-free vegan version, start by swapping out the chocolate ice cream for a dairy-free option. We recommend a coconut-based ice cream for the most creaminess, but any alternative will work here as long as it's frozen, chocolatey, and sweet. The next change needed will be the milk: it would be easiest to swap for coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk. Last but not least, the whipped cream — try using a coconut whipped cream in its place, or even making a quick version of a homemade dairy-free whipped cream.
What toppings or mix-ins can I add to my milkshake?
The list of toppings and mix-ins you can add to put a special spin on your milkshake is practically limitless. With just a few added toppings, you can create a signature flavor that's all your own! For a peanut butter chocolate milkshake, try adding 2 tablespoons of peanut butter and finely chopped peanuts on top of the whipped cream.
If you'd like to make a double chocolate milkshake, try adding 1 tablespoon of cocoa to the whipped cream. When blending the milk and ice cream together, add 4 tablespoons of chocolate syrup to the blender. Before adding the milkshake to the glass, drizzle it with chocolate syrup. Lastly, add chocolate shavings or mini chocolate chips on top to finish it off.
To make a marbled chocolate milkshake, use half vanilla ice cream and half chocolate ice cream. Blend the two flavors separately with half of the quantity of milk, then alternate pouring each into the glass to create different layers. Before topping, swirl the layers together a few times to create a marbled look. If you prefer another flavor entirely, strawberry, vanilla, or even cookies and cream ice cream can be traded in for the scoops of chocolate ice cream we call for.
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons powdered sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 6 scoops chocolate ice cream (about 2 cups)
- ⅓ cup cold milk
- 1 tablespoon rainbow sprinkles
- Chocolate syrup, for topping
- 1 maraschino cherry, for topping
|Calories per Serving
|1,180
|Total Fat
|74.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|46.8 g
|Trans Fat
|1.5 g
|Cholesterol
|232.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|120.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.3 g
|Total Sugars
|112.8 g
|Sodium
|268.7 mg
|Protein
|16.0 g