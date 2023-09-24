13 Oldest Ice Cream Parlors In The US

Ice cream has a rich history all around the world, but emerged in America in the late 1700s. Back then, it was considered a delicacy enjoyed only by the wealthiest of the nation. However, by the mid-1800s, with the invention of early refrigeration methods and a commercial push from the dairy industry, ice cream became more widely available, continuing to rise in popularity as technologies advanced. The oldest American ice cream parlors date back hundreds of years and have witnessed the evolution of ice cream from its unexpected origin as a luxury novelty food to a widespread sweet treat for everyone.

You'll notice several of the shops on this list have origins in pharmacies. That's because pharmaceutical soda fountains were an integral part of the invention of sodas and desserts like ice cream sundaes. According to one story, even the banana split was invented by a pharmacist in 1904. From the 1860s to the 1920s, let's take a closer look at some of the oldest ice cream parlors in America.