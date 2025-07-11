14 Unique Iced Coffees For Summer That Go Far Beyond Cold Brew
It's finally that time of year when the weather demands we switch up our regular coffee routine to something a little more chill. Even the most devoted hot beverage fans crave something icy and refreshing when the temperatures start to climb, and that's where iced coffee swoops in to wake us up and cool us down. In recent years, cold brew coffee has soared in popularity as the caffeinated iced drink of choice, and it's easy to see why. It's much smoother and less acidic than iced drip coffee or espresso, and that foamy nitro cold brew? Come on. With a little caramel syrup and a splash of cream, it's hard to beat on a sweltering day.
Now that we've had a few years to get used to cold brew dominating in the world of iced coffee, I, for one, am getting a little bored of it. Unbeknownst to those diehard cold brew fanatics among us, there's a whole universe of delicious, iced, caffeinated treats out there. I've been a barista for over 10 years, and in that time, I've experimented with plenty of different iced coffees, on the hunt for a tasty poolside wake-up or the perfect rush of potent energy on a scorching August morning.
I've constructed this list of my all-time favorite iced drinks from around the globe so you can shake up your summertime coffee routine. So, don your favorite summer 'fit, wipe the sleep from your eyes, and get ready to cool down with these unique, chilly brews.
1. Coffee float
The affogato has already taught us that ice cream and coffee are a heavenly combination, but tossing soda in the mix creates a drink that's essentially a drinkable affogato — much more refreshing and crisp on a hot day. There are quite a few ways to make a tasty coffee float, and none of them are the wrong way, so it's best to experiment with different ingredients until you find one that suits your taste.
Some folks might like to toss a scoop of vanilla ice cream in an iced coffee and call it a day, but I say it's not a proper coffee float unless it's fizzy. I prefer to make mine with club soda, vanilla flavor syrup (caramel or another creamy flavor works well, too), espresso, and a good vanilla bean ice cream. You can control the sweetness of the drink by using syrups instead of pre-sweetened soda. Be sure to swirl the espresso in some ice before tossing it in the drink, so it stays icy cold.
You can also make a coffee float by mixing sweetened cold brew, club soda, and ice cream, if you don't have access to fresh espresso. Or, in a pinch, whip up some iced coffee using instant coffee and mix it with ice cream and club soda (or cream soda, if you're after an extra sweet treat). You'll be surprised by how much it resembles a root beer float.
2. Vietnamese iced coffee
If you're looking for a caffeinated drink that's both sweet and strong, Vietnamese iced coffee (cà phê sữa đá) is your new go-to. Vietnamese iced coffee is brewed much differently than we typically brew in the West. A small filter, known as a phin, is used to brew drip coffee in individual servings directly into the cup. But before the brewing starts, about an ounce (more or less to taste) of sweetened condensed milk is added to the cup. Coffee grounds are scooped into the filter, and then hot water is poured through to initiate brewing. Once the coffee is done, it's stirred so it combines well with the milk, and then tossed over ice.
If you want to make this coffee at home, it's best to acquire a phin — like this one from Thang Long — to experience it at its full potential, but you can make a modified version using extra-strong French press coffee. Whether you're modifying the recipe or not, make sure to use real, bona fide Vietnamese robusta beans for this brew. The way the rich, dark coffee combines with sweetened condensed milk gives this drink its signature flavor.
3. Espresso tonic
An espresso tonic is my personal favorite iced coffee drink, especially when the day calls for something crisp and clean tasting. If you love bittersweet flavors, it might become your new favorite, too. The drink's name says it all: The only ingredients it requires are fresh espresso and tonic water, but there are a few ways to spruce it up for summer.
For the best possible espresso tonic, don't opt for your go-to dark, chocolatey espresso blend. A lighter, fruity roast complements the tart herbaceousness of tonic water, while rich, chocolatey flavors make the drink convoluted. Look for light-roasted beans with citrus, stone fruit, or bright herb notes. Although it sounds like it might be an overly bitter mess, the sweetness of tonic water ensures this drink never tastes acrid. You can add a little extra sweetener as simple syrup, or if you prefer the bitterness to shine, try cutting the tonic water with an ounce or two of club soda, so the drink is only mildly sweet. Then, garnish with a slice of orange, and you're ready to relax in the sun.
4. Dalgona coffee
Although you don't often see it on café menus in the U.S., whipped coffee is enjoyed around the world, with dalgona coffee being the most well-known these days. It's a simple way to give a caffeinated drink a decadent upgrade that grew into an online sensation early on during the pandemic, when people were getting crafty with instant coffee. Dalgona coffee gets its name from a Korean toffee-like candy (yes, the one from "Squid Game"). A popular South Korean actor, Jung Il-woo, compared the creamy whipped coffee's flavor to the candy while sipping it at a café in Macau and the name stuck, leading a lot of coffee fans to assume that whipped coffee is distinctly Korean.
The science behind dalgona coffee is similar to that of meringue. Instant coffee, sugar, and hot water are whisked or frothed until what's left is a thick, coffee-colored foam. The foam will be much thicker than milk foam, but it sits on top of a cup of cold milk just as nicely as foam sits on top of espresso. So, in that sense, you can think of dalgona coffee like a reverse iced cappuccino.
5. Shakerato
Although it sounds like a boozy, espresso-martini-like drink, the shakerato is actually just coffee, through and through. Unlike a lot of the drinks on this list, the shakerato contains no milk, but it still has a mouth-coating creaminess, albeit less decadent, stronger, and more refreshing than a milky latte or macchiato. The shakerato is an Italian creation that consists of just espresso, sugar, and ice. The ingredients are shaken in a cocktail shaker (hence the name), which creates foam similar to the crema that tops an espresso shot.
You might be tempted to add flavors and milk to a shakerato, but I implore you to resist this urge. This drink is best enjoyed in its simplicity. Use a good espresso (I prefer a rich, chocolatey espresso blend for this drink) and just a little bit of plain sugar or simple syrup over flavored sweeteners. This way, the espresso's natural sweet and smoky flavors can shine, while the little bit of sugar helps to tame some of the coffee's bitterness, making it uniquely invigorating.
6. Aussie iced coffee
Easily the most decadent of all the coffees on this list is the Aussie iced coffee. This drink isn't ideal for your first coffee drink of the day, but rather an after-dinner treat. It's made up of just coffee, milk, and ice cream, so it's similar to a coffee float, but less fizzy and creamier.
You can make this caffeinated dessert however you like, whether you prefer espresso and milk — latte-style — or espresso and water plus a touch of milk — Americano-style. Or, you can use cold brew or regular iced coffee as opposed to espresso, although espresso will give you a much richer, more intense coffee flavor. Try it with two shots of bold espresso or an equal volume of cold brew concentrate mixed with whole milk, chocolate or caramel syrup (go with salted caramel for an extra kick of flavor), and a scoop or two of a good vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Top it with whipped cream, or even the frothy coffee used to make dalgona coffee, if you really want to go all out.
7. Freddo cappuccino
The Freddo cappuccino is enjoyed all over Greece, no matter the time of year, but it's rarely seen outside of the Mediterranean area. This is a shame, since this drink is extra cold and perfect for a midday pick-me-up come summertime, and it's not nearly as convoluted with sugary syrups as a lot of popular iced coffees in the U.S. It's made of espresso chilled over ice and then topped with cold milk foam. That's it. A tiny bit of milk makes the espresso more mellow, but it's not enough creaminess to dilute its flavor. This drink is well-balanced and ideal when you have an exquisite bag of espresso beans on your hands and want something to sip on to showcase their flavor.
Since the milk is frothed while cold, it doesn't seep into the espresso the way it would in a traditional macchiato. Instead, the milk sits in a layer on top of the coffee, acting like a creamy, fluffy barrier. The foam hits your palate first, priming your taste buds for the espresso's nuanced flavors, before the chilled coffee follows with an invigorating rush.
8. Mazagran
Like with the espresso tonic, coffee and lemon juice sounds like a pungent, overly bitter disaster. But when prepared as mazagran, it's a delicious, tangy coffee treat. This beverage is said to have originated in Algeria back in the mid-1800s. Nowadays, it's still incredibly popular in its country of origin, as well as Portugal, Spain, and Austria.
In these countries, you'll find unique, regional differences between mazagran recipes. But the standard recipe for mazagran involves strong coffee — whether it's cold brew, espresso, or drip — lemon juice, sugar, and ice. Use fresh-squeezed lemon juice for this drink, and save a slice of lemon to garnish the glass. Dissolve the sugar in the coffee while it's hot, or use agave or simple syrup instead of sugar as a sweetener. Shake the coffee with ice to chill it, then strain it through a cocktail strainer. Add lemon juice and ice to the glass, and you're left with a caffeinated take on the most iconic summertime drink of all. Infuse your mazagran with some rum and make a pitcher-full to wow guests at your next barbeque.
9. Horchata iced coffee
If you're the type to anxiously anticipate a sugary Starbucks or Dunkin' concoction for a mid-shift wake-up, then I strongly encourage you to make the occasional swap for a sweet, rich horchata iced coffee. Horchata is a Mexican drink made from rice milk, vanilla, sugar, and cinnamon. It's not nearly as rich as a milkshake, but it's exceptionally creamy, yet watery enough to be refreshing when the sun is beating down. It's often served with tons of ice and a fresh cinnamon stick.
While you likely won't find this drink on a café menu in the U.S. — except maybe as a rare, seasonal treat — it's simple enough to whip up at home with store-bought horchata. Make the drink latte-style with a shot or two of espresso tossed directly into a glass of horchata, or make an iced coffee with a splash of horchata in lieu of milk, if you'd prefer a less creamy drink with the subtle essence of cinnamon and earthy, sweet milk. If you live in the Southwest (or anywhere where Mexican eateries with fresh horchata are plentiful), you can grab a double shot from a nearby café and toss it in a freshly prepared to-go horchata.
10. New Orleans-style iced coffee
Although I usually prefer New Orleans-style coffee hot, there's something to be said for an iced version of this Southern classic — and, let's be honest, it's impossible to drink hot coffee on a Louisiana summer day. New Orleans-style iced coffee is unique in that it's made with a blend of coffee beans and chicory. Chicory is a caffeine-free coffee substitute that became popular in the American South via the French. It was once used during periods where coffee supplies were low, but the tradition stuck, and now it's an iconic delicacy rather than just a coffee stand-in.
Café du Monde's coffee is easily the most famous New Orleans-style brew. It combines chicory and dark, robust French roast coffee. The famous café's coffee has a distinctly earthy, nutty flavor, with notes of extra-dark chocolate. When it's intended to be served over ice, the coffee is usually pre-sweetened (a must for this intense, bitter brew) and mixed with milk. Shoot for whole milk or extra-creamy oat milk, and add a bit more than you would normally add in a standard iced coffee.
11. Aerocano
The aerocano or aero Americano is all about texture, demonstrating that coffee can be velvety smooth sans milk. This drink puts a twist on a classic iced Americano — which is just espresso and water — by incorporating the steam wand. To make this drink, pull two shots of espresso and toss them in a milk pitcher, then add a splash of water and a substantial amount of ice. Then, foam the drink the same way you would when making milk foam — however, be sure to only aerate the drink for about 10 seconds max to make sure it doesn't get too warm. Then, pour the resulting frothy espresso over ice, and be sure to appreciate its elegant, foamy appearance before going in for your first sip.
The aerocano is best enjoyed black, using a fresh-roasted espresso that's on the lighter side. The chilled frothiness makes it easy to detect lingering flavor notes on your taste buds, whereas the flavors can dissipate faster when sipping hot coffee. For this reason, I like to use a single origin for this drink and attempt to discern each flavor note and intricate nuance in the coffee.
12. Thai iced coffee
Like Vietnamese iced coffee, Thai iced coffee (also known as oliang and gafae-yen) is made with an extra-dark, potent roast, but the addition of sweetened condensed milk tames a significant amount of the drink's bitterness. It's made by scooping oliang powder, like Pantai's highly rated product, into a cheesecloth, and then pouring hot water over the powdered coffee grounds and letting it steep. Sugar — either white or brown sugar — and sometimes a pinch of salt to round out the sweetness is mixed with the hot brew, and then the concentrated coffee is tossed over ice. The iced coffee is topped with a stream of sweetened condensed milk, giving it an appetizing layered effect.
Oliang powder isn't made with just coffee beans. It also contains corn and soybeans, among the extra-dark roasted coffee, giving it a distinctly smoky, chocolatey, and slightly sweet flavor. Since it has such a unique taste, Thai iced coffee can't really be replicated with any old coffee from the store — not without forgoing its signature flavor, that is. Although this drink is slightly thick and syrupy, its potent sweetness makes it a refreshing treat, like a caffeinated milkshake.
13. Iced dirty ube latte
I have a soft spot in my heart for the ube latte, especially when it's made dirty and tossed over ice. You may have encountered ube in boba tea or Asian desserts, but few people are aware that it's also delicious with espresso — much more so than espresso paired with matcha, I might add.
Ube is a type of yam hailing from the Philippines. It's known for its naturally sweet, earthy flavor and vibrant purple hue, so it doesn't just make a delicious drink, but also an aesthetically pleasing one. Its mellow flavor contrasts with strong, bitter espresso, making the two a classic case of opposites attracting, as long as they're bound together with creamy milk.
To make a dirty ube iced latte, you'll need ube powder, such as this well-reviewed option from Gremlin (you can also use extract or fresh puree), milk (I prefer non-dairy milk in this recipe, particularly almond or cashew milk), espresso, sugar, and ice. Mix the ube powder and sugar with an equal volume of hot water to create a runny ube syrup-like liquid. Pour one or two espresso shots, the ube mixture, and milk into a glass full of ice, and top it with cold milk foam and a small sprinkle of the ube powder to give it an extra dose of purple.
14. Greek frappé
Greece is well known for its love of iced coffees, but few are as celebrated in the country as the modest, yet illustrious, frappé. In truth, there's very little difference between the Greek frappé and dalgona coffee outside of the type of coffee used and the way it's presented. In Greece and in Greek eateries in the U.S., frappés are typically made with this instant coffee from Nescafé — the same coffee that was used when the frappé was first made back in 1957. The coffee grounds are mixed with sugar and just enough water to cover the coffee and sugar, and then mixed with a milk frother or blender until the coffee develops plenty of froth. The smooth, thick-looking froth is then scooped over ice and mixed with a little more water, or a splash of milk, if desired.
Unlike dalgona coffee, the whipped coffee in a Greek frappé doesn't sit on top of a small glass of milk. Instead, the frothy coffee itself makes up the majority of the drink, with just a little milk mixed in. Make sure to grab a straw if you order one to-go or attempt to make one at home, because sipping from a glass full of foamy coffee is a messy challenge.