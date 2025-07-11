14 Unique Iced Coffees For Summer That Go Far Beyond Cold Brew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's finally that time of year when the weather demands we switch up our regular coffee routine to something a little more chill. Even the most devoted hot beverage fans crave something icy and refreshing when the temperatures start to climb, and that's where iced coffee swoops in to wake us up and cool us down. In recent years, cold brew coffee has soared in popularity as the caffeinated iced drink of choice, and it's easy to see why. It's much smoother and less acidic than iced drip coffee or espresso, and that foamy nitro cold brew? Come on. With a little caramel syrup and a splash of cream, it's hard to beat on a sweltering day.

Now that we've had a few years to get used to cold brew dominating in the world of iced coffee, I, for one, am getting a little bored of it. Unbeknownst to those diehard cold brew fanatics among us, there's a whole universe of delicious, iced, caffeinated treats out there. I've been a barista for over 10 years, and in that time, I've experimented with plenty of different iced coffees, on the hunt for a tasty poolside wake-up or the perfect rush of potent energy on a scorching August morning.

I've constructed this list of my all-time favorite iced drinks from around the globe so you can shake up your summertime coffee routine. So, don your favorite summer 'fit, wipe the sleep from your eyes, and get ready to cool down with these unique, chilly brews.