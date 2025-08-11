This Easy 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse Recipe Is Silky Smooth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate mousse is a classic and elegant dessert option, and at first glance may seem like a simple choice to finish a meal. However, a traditional chocolate mousse recipe involves many steps and relies on raw eggs to achieve its wonderfully light and aerated texture. If you are looking for all the flavor and sophistication of a chocolate mousse without the painstaking process, this super easy three-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is just the solution.

All you need is heavy whipping cream, dark chocolate, and confectioners' sugar to create this delectably rich yet light, silky smooth chocolate mousse — no eggs in sight! Simply whip up some cream and fold in a melted dark chocolate ganache mixture, to create a light and fluffy mousse that is ready to serve in a little over an hour. Easy to assemble and adapt, we recommend reaching for this chocolate mousse recipe when hosting your next dinner party for a fuss-free dessert option that is as simple as it is sophisticated.