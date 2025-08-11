This Easy 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse Recipe Is Silky Smooth
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chocolate mousse is a classic and elegant dessert option, and at first glance may seem like a simple choice to finish a meal. However, a traditional chocolate mousse recipe involves many steps and relies on raw eggs to achieve its wonderfully light and aerated texture. If you are looking for all the flavor and sophistication of a chocolate mousse without the painstaking process, this super easy three-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is just the solution.
All you need is heavy whipping cream, dark chocolate, and confectioners' sugar to create this delectably rich yet light, silky smooth chocolate mousse — no eggs in sight! Simply whip up some cream and fold in a melted dark chocolate ganache mixture, to create a light and fluffy mousse that is ready to serve in a little over an hour. Easy to assemble and adapt, we recommend reaching for this chocolate mousse recipe when hosting your next dinner party for a fuss-free dessert option that is as simple as it is sophisticated.
Gather the ingredients for this super easy 3-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe
To begin this super easy 3-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want good quality dark chocolate (chopped), heavy whipping cream, and confectioners' sugar.
Step 1: Heat some of the cream
Heat ¾ cup cream in the microwave for 1 minute, until hot but not boiling.
Step 2: Pour cream over chocolate and stir
Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and stir well to combine.
Step 3: Set aside to cool
Set aside for 10 minutes to cool.
Step 4: Whip the remaining cream to soft peaks
Meanwhile, whip the remaining 1 cup cream until soft peaks form.
Step 5: Fold in the sugar
Fold the confectioners' sugar into the whipped cream.
Step 6: Combine half the whipped cream and chocolate
Fold half of the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture.
Step 7: Fold in the remaining cream
Fold in the remaining half of the whipped cream.
Step 8: Divide mousse into glasses
Divide up the chocolate mousse between glasses.
Step 9: Chill the mousse before serving
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
What to pair with 3-ingredient chocolate mousse
Ingredients
- 1 ¾ cups whipping cream, divided
- 7 ounces dark chocolate, broken into pieces
- 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, sifted
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|412
|Total Fat
|35.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|78.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|12.6 g
|Sodium
|30.4 mg
|Protein
|4.1 g
What other ingredients could I add to this chocolate mousse?
This simple chocolate mousse recipe can easily be adapted according to your personal preferences to create a wide variety of different dessert options. Plenty of flavors pair wonderfully with dark chocolate, and coffee is one of the most obvious options. If you are a coffee lover you can add more complexity to your chocolate mousse by adding a splash of strongly brewed coffee to the chocolate and cream ganache mixture before folding it into the whipped cream. Alternatively, you could add a splash of Kahlua for a decidedly boozy and grown-up twist on this chocolate mousse recipe. Other delicious adult additions include Irish cream, Amaretto for a warming nutty finish, or the rich raspberry flavor of Chambord to add a fruity flavor to your mousse.
If you enjoy the combination of fruit with chocolate, folding some berries into the mousse is an excellent idea. Alternatively, berries can be used as a garnish to add a pop of color to the dessert. Orange also pairs particularly well with chocolate and can be incorporated as an extract, a liqueur, or a garnish. Other simple garnish options include a dollop of whipped cream, a dusting of cocoa powder, or some chocolate shavings. Speaking of chocolate, if you want to make a bigger change to this chocolate mousse recipe, try switching out the dark chocolate for a good quality bar of milk or white chocolate instead.
How long can I store leftover chocolate mousse?
One of the great things about choosing chocolate mousse as your dessert option is that it can be made in advance, leaving you free to focus your attention on your guests and on enjoying the evening. However, it is important to know how long you can store chocolate mousse, and this particular recipe keeps well in the fridge for up to 3 days. Make sure to keep it well-covered or stored in an airtight container so that the mousse does not absorb any other flavors from the fridge.
If you happen to have any mousse left over that you don't think you will be able to use in time, you will be pleased to know that this mousse can be frozen. Just make sure to keep it well wrapped up in an airtight container. Alternatively, you can turn this chocolate mousse recipe into an equally delicious chocolate ice cream recipe simply by adding one more ingredient. Just fold some sweetened condensed milk into the chocolate mousse mixture before freezing, and you've got yourself some homemade no-churn ice cream.