Velvety "Color Of The Year" Mocha Mousse Recipe

We hardly think about color in the context of culinary design, but this year Pantone seems to be speaking to our taste buds with their Color of the Year. The color is Mocha Mousse, which they describe as "a flavorful ... warming brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort." Mocha Mousse in a color that is as chic to wear as it is to draw, design, and, to our delight, bake with. Our recipe for velvety brown mocha mousse combines rich chocolate and buzzy coffee into a soft, luxurious mousse.

While the color is meant to set the tone — pun intended — for the year by influencing designers' color palettes, we can't help but revel in how perfectly Mocha Mousse entices the taste buds in our culinary palates, too. Creamy, airy, chocolatey mocha mousse is the luxurious dessert we'll be serving all year long, thanks to Pantone's guidance, and we can't say we're complaining.

Developer Michelle McGlinn shares below the perfect way to make the fluffiest, creamiest mocha mousse using both airy whipped egg whites and rich, creamy egg yolk and cream. Don't be intimidated by the many steps (and amount of bowls) — it's easier than it looks and comes together in less than twenty minutes, meaning you can easily be on-trend all year long.

