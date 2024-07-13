The Secret To A Velvety Mousse Is Fresh Whipped Cream

Mousse isn't your run-of-the-mill, everyday treat. It's a special occasion confection, and the best part about it is its light, airy texture. No matter your flavor preference — whether it's spruced up toasted white chocolate mousse or something fruity like a refreshing two-ingredient mango mousse — the way the rich, soft cream melts in your mouth is what makes this dessert so delightful. While this decadence isn't always easy to achieve, there is one ingredient that is key to creating that perfect velvet fluff: fresh whipped cream.

Sure, it would be easy to run out and get a store-bought tub of Cool Whip or a can of Reddi Wip, but those aren't welcome here; mousse is a dessert that doesn't allow shortcuts. It's hard to avoid mistakes everyone makes with mousse, like not ensuring ingredients are the correct temperature or winding up with a grainy texture, so it's important to be thorough and not take the easy way out. This care should also apply to the quality and preparation of all the ingredients, so get out that whisk or mixer!

When whipped cream is fresh, the fat in the heavy cream has joined together to create air pockets and a firm structure, and it can hold in the fridge for a few hours afterward. Therefore, cream that was just whipped minutes before combining it with other ingredients fares better than whipped cream that has traveled all the way from the store.