The Secret To A Velvety Mousse Is Fresh Whipped Cream
Mousse isn't your run-of-the-mill, everyday treat. It's a special occasion confection, and the best part about it is its light, airy texture. No matter your flavor preference — whether it's spruced up toasted white chocolate mousse or something fruity like a refreshing two-ingredient mango mousse — the way the rich, soft cream melts in your mouth is what makes this dessert so delightful. While this decadence isn't always easy to achieve, there is one ingredient that is key to creating that perfect velvet fluff: fresh whipped cream.
Sure, it would be easy to run out and get a store-bought tub of Cool Whip or a can of Reddi Wip, but those aren't welcome here; mousse is a dessert that doesn't allow shortcuts. It's hard to avoid mistakes everyone makes with mousse, like not ensuring ingredients are the correct temperature or winding up with a grainy texture, so it's important to be thorough and not take the easy way out. This care should also apply to the quality and preparation of all the ingredients, so get out that whisk or mixer!
When whipped cream is fresh, the fat in the heavy cream has joined together to create air pockets and a firm structure, and it can hold in the fridge for a few hours afterward. Therefore, cream that was just whipped minutes before combining it with other ingredients fares better than whipped cream that has traveled all the way from the store.
How to whip and incorporate your cream
First thing's first: temperature. Having things at the correct temperature is imperative in making both mousse and whipped cream. Make sure you keep your heavy cream or heavy whipping cream (both work well because of their high milk fat content) in the fridge right up until the moment you're ready to use it. If the cream is too warm, it simply won't whip. Also, it doesn't hurt to keep your mixing bowl and whisk or mixer attachment chilled as well.
Begin whipping the cream in the bowl, and when it becomes frothy, add your powdered sugar and vanilla. Continue to whip it until it forms stiff peaks — ones that stand up straight when you lift the whisk or beater. Avoid over-whipping, or it could become too stiff, grainy, or even turn into butter! Now, you're ready to fold the whipped cream into the flavor base, whether you're making the perfect chocolate mousse or a simple, two-ingredient strawberry mousse.
Fold in the whipped cream just as you would fold in egg whites — by incorporating a small portion of the whipped cream at a time into the melted (and chilled!) chocolate or fruit purée, then using a silicon spatula to slice and fold the mixture. Stirring rather than folding could lead to a flat mousse, and that is unacceptable, because mousse should be as light and fluffy as whipped cream itself.