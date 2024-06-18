This Light And Easy, 2-Ingredient Strawberry Mousse Is Perfect For Summer
When it's a casual 90 degrees Fahrenheit out during the summer, the last thing we want to do is sit in a sweaty house with the oven on. But at the same time, just because it's hot outside doesn't mean we want to sacrifice having a sweet treat after dinner (or any time of day). So, while there's always a time and place for baked goods like cake and fudgy brownies, when the days become longer and sunnier, switch to a light and easy two-ingredient dessert, instead.
You won't have to turn on the oven or the stove to make this version of strawberry mousse — all you'll need is a fruity component and heavy cream. As the final step in the (quick) recipe, everything will sit in the fridge until chilled, so when you're ready to eat, you'll have a cold, light, fluffy treat to enjoy. Not only does this dessert let you spend less time in the kitchen and more time outdoors, but it's the perfect way to take advantage of the fresh fruit in season during the summer, as you can also experiment with different flavors. But if you do go with strawberries, you'll get aesthetically pleasing cups in a pretty, rosy hue.
Make a purée and call it a day
To make your strawberry mousse, you'll first need to secure the main ingredient — either a purée or jam. If you go with the former, feel free to use frozen (then thawed) fruit to make it. To nail the light, fluffy texture of mousse, beat your heavy cream until you get stiff peaks by using either electric beaters, a stand mixer, or a whisk and your arm muscles. Then, all you have to do is fold in your purée or jam gently, making sure not to flatten the cream. Stick your dessert in the fridge for at least an hour, and then you're ready to eat.
If you're okay with more than two ingredients, there are a few ways to upgrade this treat. For the fruity element, feel free to make a sauce by boiling the strawberries with sugar and water, letting the mixture cool before you use it. You can also add in a little lemon juice or vanilla extract, or some powdered sugar into the cream to stabilize it. And although this dessert is tasty (and pretty), experiment with different in-season fruits instead. Mango works beautifully here, as do blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and peaches. With only two ingredients, the world of easy summer desserts is your oyster.