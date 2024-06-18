This Light And Easy, 2-Ingredient Strawberry Mousse Is Perfect For Summer

When it's a casual 90 degrees Fahrenheit out during the summer, the last thing we want to do is sit in a sweaty house with the oven on. But at the same time, just because it's hot outside doesn't mean we want to sacrifice having a sweet treat after dinner (or any time of day). So, while there's always a time and place for baked goods like cake and fudgy brownies, when the days become longer and sunnier, switch to a light and easy two-ingredient dessert, instead.

You won't have to turn on the oven or the stove to make this version of strawberry mousse — all you'll need is a fruity component and heavy cream. As the final step in the (quick) recipe, everything will sit in the fridge until chilled, so when you're ready to eat, you'll have a cold, light, fluffy treat to enjoy. Not only does this dessert let you spend less time in the kitchen and more time outdoors, but it's the perfect way to take advantage of the fresh fruit in season during the summer, as you can also experiment with different flavors. But if you do go with strawberries, you'll get aesthetically pleasing cups in a pretty, rosy hue.