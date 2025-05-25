This Citrusy Cottage Cheese Chocolate Mousse Is Surprisingly Bright

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cottage cheese chocolate mousse is a delicious, high-protein alternative to traditional mousse and one of the best ways to use cottage cheese. This star ingredient is used to make the dish rich and creamy without the eggs and heavy cream used in regular mousse. And instead of white sugar, this mousse is sweetened with maple syrup or honey. If you're hesitant to try this recipe because you don't like the texture of cottage cheese, fear not. The curds are blended completely smooth.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a cottage cheese chocolate mousse that highlights the flavor of citrus. Cottage cheese is blended with unsweetened cocoa powder to make it nice and chocolatey, while maple syrup sweetens the mixture and vanilla extract deepens the flavor. Orange and chocolate pair beautifully together, and a small amount of freshly grated orange zest puts a bright spin on the otherwise plain chocolate pudding. Be sure to top the mousse with chocolate shavings or chocolate chips for an elegant presentation, with optional orange zest for a beautiful touch of color.

This mousse has over 13 grams of protein per serving, and you can easily make it keto by swapping maple syrup for a keto-friendly sweetener. You can whip up a batch in just five minutes and keep it in the fridge for 4-5 days, making it a great choice for meal prepping for breakfast or dessert, to make your life easier and more delicious.