There are few flavors as nostalgic as the classic orange creamsicle ice cream bar. Comprising fruity, refreshing orange and rich, creamy vanilla, it's no wonder that this sweet treat is such an entrenched summertime staple that's beloved by children and adults alike. If you are looking for the delicious dreamy flavor of the creamsicle ice cream bar but want to keep things a little healthier, try this fruity orange cream smoothie recipe.

Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this smoothie is ultra-refreshing and packed with nutritious ingredients. Free of refined sugar and dairy, this smoothie uses frozen banana, coconut milk, coconut yogurt, and vanilla extract to recreate the velvety creaminess of the classic ice cream. You will also add a whole fresh orange and just a touch of orange juice to give the smoothie that orange flavor. Finished off with a squeeze of honey for added sweetness, this orange cream smoothie tastes so much like its ice cream counterpart that you'll be surprised at how healthy it actually is. Read on to find out how you can whizz up this orange cream smoothie at home in just a few minutes and enjoy all the health benefits of this nostalgia-inspired drink.