Fruity Orange Cream Smoothie Recipe
There are few flavors as nostalgic as the classic orange creamsicle ice cream bar. Comprising fruity, refreshing orange and rich, creamy vanilla, it's no wonder that this sweet treat is such an entrenched summertime staple that's beloved by children and adults alike. If you are looking for the delicious dreamy flavor of the creamsicle ice cream bar but want to keep things a little healthier, try this fruity orange cream smoothie recipe.
Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this smoothie is ultra-refreshing and packed with nutritious ingredients. Free of refined sugar and dairy, this smoothie uses frozen banana, coconut milk, coconut yogurt, and vanilla extract to recreate the velvety creaminess of the classic ice cream. You will also add a whole fresh orange and just a touch of orange juice to give the smoothie that orange flavor. Finished off with a squeeze of honey for added sweetness, this orange cream smoothie tastes so much like its ice cream counterpart that you'll be surprised at how healthy it actually is. Read on to find out how you can whizz up this orange cream smoothie at home in just a few minutes and enjoy all the health benefits of this nostalgia-inspired drink.
Gather the ingredients for this fruity orange cream smoothie recipe
To begin this fruity orange cream smoothie recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. You will want an orange, a frozen banana, orange juice, coconut milk, coconut yogurt, vanilla extract, and honey. You may additionally want an extra slice of orange for a simple and fun garnish.
Step 1: Prep the orange
Peel and slice the orange.
Step 2: Add the ingredients to a blender
Add the sliced orange, frozen banana, orange juice, coconut milk, coconut yogurt, vanilla extract, and honey to a blender.
Step 3: Blend
Blend for 30 seconds, until smooth.
Step 4: Serve
Serve immediately, garnished with an orange slice, if desired.
Can you make this smoothie in ahead of time for meal prepping?
One of the great things about smoothies is how quickly you can throw them together. Simply put all of your ingredients in a blender, whizz everything together, and you're set to go. However, it is also possible to save yourself even more time and washing up by batch prepping your smoothies to set you up for the week ahead.
This orange cream smoothie can last well for 1 to 2 days in the fridge as long as you keep it in a container with a lid. If you are looking to meal prep for the entire week, you'll be glad to know that you can also freeze this smoothie. Simply blend it and portion it out into individual, freezable bags or containers (we recommend investing in something stackable to maximize on space) and your freezer will be stocked for the week ahead. Simply pull out a portion of the smoothie and allow it a little time to defrost before drinking it up. This is a perfect option for anyone looking to start a busy day off with a delicious and nutritious breakfast.
What ingredients can you add in or substitute in this orange cream smoothie?
This fruity orange cream smoothie is as adaptable as it is delicious. You really can't go wrong with the winning flavor combo of orange and vanilla, and with such a wide array of adaptions at your fingertips, you can enjoy this orange creamsicle–inspired smoothie exactly how you like it. While this recipe uses coconut yogurt and milk to add creaminess to the drink, you can easily swap out these ingredients for your preferred type of milk and yogurt. The coconut yogurt can additionally be replaced with a vanilla- or orange-flavored yogurt. For a real probiotic boost, you can use kefir instead.
Adding more leafy greens to your diet is always a great idea. You may lose some of the visual charm of this drink, but adding greens, such as spinach or kale, is a great way to increase the nutritional benefits of your smoothie. Avocado makes an excellent addition, giving you a superfood boost and adding to the drink's creamy texture. Chia seeds and hemp seeds are great, protein-rich additions. A spoonful of peanut or almond butter can also increase the protein content. Other potential additions include a tablespoon or two of oats, which will give added dietary fiber and help you to feel fuller for longer, while just a dash of the nutritional powerhouse spirulina will give you a plethora of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.