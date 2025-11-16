17 Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Products, Ranked Worst To Best

Recently, at least once a day, you can find me singing: "Pass the cranberry sauce, we're having mashed potatoes!" in my best Linda Belcher voice. It's a compulsion that I don't try to control — just like the carb-loading you'll also find me engaging in around this time of year. My favorite part of Thanksgiving is undoubtedly the sides. Mac and cheese, stuffing, cornbread – you name it, I'm probably eating it. And while I usually opt for homemade everything, Trader Joe's got me curious: Can pre-made Thanksgiving foods stack up to the DIY versions?

With that in mind, I went to my local store and grabbed a whopping 17 Thanksgiving items. In other words, the holiday came early for me this year (which I wasn't totally mad about it). Now, some of Trader Joe's Thanksgiving foods were great; the ones toward the top of my list could easily substitute for the homemade version. But not everything was a winner, and you're better off avoiding my bottom picks. In addition to taking flavor and texture into account, a big factor in this ranking was considering whether TJ's product was truly a convenient alternative. If a product was lackluster and easier to make yourself, it didn't rank very high. Here's my ranking of 17 Thanksgiving items from Trader Joe's.