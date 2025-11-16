17 Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Products, Ranked Worst To Best
Recently, at least once a day, you can find me singing: "Pass the cranberry sauce, we're having mashed potatoes!" in my best Linda Belcher voice. It's a compulsion that I don't try to control — just like the carb-loading you'll also find me engaging in around this time of year. My favorite part of Thanksgiving is undoubtedly the sides. Mac and cheese, stuffing, cornbread – you name it, I'm probably eating it. And while I usually opt for homemade everything, Trader Joe's got me curious: Can pre-made Thanksgiving foods stack up to the DIY versions?
With that in mind, I went to my local store and grabbed a whopping 17 Thanksgiving items. In other words, the holiday came early for me this year (which I wasn't totally mad about it). Now, some of Trader Joe's Thanksgiving foods were great; the ones toward the top of my list could easily substitute for the homemade version. But not everything was a winner, and you're better off avoiding my bottom picks. In addition to taking flavor and texture into account, a big factor in this ranking was considering whether TJ's product was truly a convenient alternative. If a product was lackluster and easier to make yourself, it didn't rank very high. Here's my ranking of 17 Thanksgiving items from Trader Joe's.
17. Cornbread Stuffing
While I'll always love Trader Joe's, its cornbread stuffing did absolutely nothing for this savory girl or her stuffing-loving pal (who tasted some of these items alongside me). On the plus side, all you have to do is heat this up in the microwave or the oven (I chose the oven). However, because the package says to just lift a corner of the plastic top before putting it in the oven, the stuffing merely steamed rather than holding any texture.
The result was a mushy, almost gluey stuffing that failed to satisfy a craving. It was bland beyond being pretty salty, and the apples and cranberries didn't come through at all. It's easy enough (and way tastier) to make your make your own cornbread stuffing. Or, keep reading for a far better stuffing option from your favorite grocery store.
16. Roasted Green Vegetables with Olive Oil and Garlic
I love roasted veggies, and have been known to have a plate full of broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and parmesan cheese as a solo meal. Even just olive oil and garlic (which is all that seasoned this Trader Joe's dish) are perfectly fine accompaniments for a simple veggie side. Unfortunately, the execution of this severely missed the mark.
For just a few bucks, some chopping time, and a decent stint in the oven, you can get much better veggies than these. These were fairly bland and flavorless, and the veggies didn't get crispy at all (because it simply steamed under the plastic). Moreover, I didn't get much garlic flavor at all. The only reason these rank higher than the aforementioned stuffing is because you can doctor these up; after removing them from the oven, pop them in the air fryer with some salt and garlic powder.
15. Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes
As a potato-loving gal, I couldn't possibly say I hated Trader Joe's Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes ... but I definitely didn't love them. My primary issue with these scalloped potatoes was, again, that I was instructed to oven-bake the tray with only a corner of the plastic pulled back. Can you guess what happened? That's right: The potatoes steamed and didn't get any of that coveted brown, crispy topping shown on the package.
I did like the flavor of the cheese blend, but the rest of the dish underwhelmed and was asking for more seasoning. The potatoes also retained some bite even after cooking for the requisite time, so if you do get this dish, I'd recommend cooking it for longer than instructed. Overall, it's not as egregious as the former two, but you'd still be better off making your own gruyere baked scalloped potatoes instead.
14. Turkey Gravy
Now, this could just be a hot take, because I'm admittedly, I'm not the biggest gravy gal (I know, I know). But while Trader Joe's Turkey Gravy was fine, its just didn't do it for me. First, I got a visual ick upon opening it. The gravy was super gelatinous, which wasn't entirely unexpected, but still didn't make the most welcome sight. It loosened after being warmed, but still retained plenty of jiggle that didn't endear me to it.
On the plus side, you can definitely tell this is turkey gravy (which is to say, it tastes like turkey), and I didn't find much to complain about flavor-wise other than it being incredibly salty. I know it's not meant to be eaten solo — just be careful of over-salting whatever you pair it with. Personally, I'd make my own gravy from the turkey drippings.
13. Pecan Pie
If you're surprised to see a pecan pie rank so low on this list, I was, too. But Trader Joe's Pecan Pie really didn't hit the mark, despite its delectable appearance. The first thing I noticed upon taking a bite was that it was unexpectedly flavorless except for its pecan topping. On the one hand, I appreciated that it wasn't overly sweet; but on the other, "flavorless" isn't a great pecan pie descriptor.
Moreover, the pecans on top just taste like pecans — they don't give off any candied appeal. The crust is very blonde on the bottom and doesn't offer any textural contrast to the gooey filling. Given that pecan pies are pretty easy to make (especially if you use one of the many store-bought pie crusts), I'd highly recommend making your own over buying this one. I couldn't bear to rank this any lower, though — after all, it is pie.
12. Cranberry Sauce
I don't love cranberry sauce, but I can appreciate it for what it's worth. Part of the reason why Trader Joe's Cranberry Sauce ranked this high on is because it represents a simplistic, to-the-point version of the sauce that most won't want to make at home. In fact, the only ingredients in this tub are cranberries, sugar, and water, and I do love a minimalistic ingredients list (even if I couldn't rank it higher overall).
The sauce is tart with a mild sweetness to it, and I appreciated its varying textures, which keep the sauce interesting. Were I typically a fan of the sauce, I may have been able to rank it a few spots higher. If you like the sauce, you'll likely love this one, and I'll let you be your own judge if that's the case.
11. Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin pie is also easy to make on your own. But if you absolutely can't, I wouldn't fault you for picking up one of Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pies. Its pumpkin pie spice flavor comes through fully, and it has that coveted creamy texture everyone looks for in the pie.
However, the crust (though gorgeous) didn't give much textural appeal, similar to the pecan pie listed above. And though the spices were apparent, each bite finished with a slightly bitter tinge that I didn't love (perhaps there was too much clove in it?). All in all, this was a fine pie, but it really can't beat the one your grandma used to make. Only grab this if you find yourself in a pie-mergency.
10. Frozen Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Alright — now we're talking. We've arrived at the top 10, and each of the following items (including this one) would be welcome on my Thanksgiving table. First up, Trader Joe's Mashed Sweet Potatoes, available in the freezer section. My favorite part was that the potatoes inside have been cut into small chunks, making it easy to only heat up as much as you need. Then again, you may as well make multiple bags on the big day.
When you don't want to mash your own sweet potatoes — and really, who does? — these are a super-easy substitute. That being said, they're really just sweet potatoes. You'll have to add to them to get any other flavor (which is the biggest reason these didn't get a higher spot), but it's not too hard to add a pat of butter and some cinnamon sugar.
9. Turkey Gobbler Wrap
I have a friend who loves Thanksgiving food, and this is her favorite Trader Joe's wrap (she even admitted to eating five in the first two weeks they'd been on the shelves). Consequently, I simply had to try the Turkey Gobbler Wrap — and I liked it way more than I was expecting. This wrap has a nice variety of flavors and textures, which will definitely remind you of Thanksgiving dinner, and the gravy-flavored dressing didn't hurt, either.
The cream cheese tasted a little out of place, and the turkey seemed to be there mainly as filler. But I liked the savory stuffing and sweet cranberries, and it's a good way to get your leftovers fix before the big day. You may even decide to do something similar with your actual leftovers after the holiday. Still, while I liked the wrap, I simply liked the following options more, so it comes in ninth.
8. Pumpkin Cheesecake
Ah, cheesecake. Since it's my favorite dessert, I'm pretty picky about my cheesecakes. I've previously pitted Trader Joe's New York-Style Cheesecake against Costco's Kirkland bakery cheesecake, and unfortunately, Trader Joe's version didn't really hold a candle to its competitor. However, its Pumpkin Cheesecake is a different story, so it ranks eighth.
Now, you could potentially make a better pumpkin cheesecake yourself ... if you know about proper cheesecake-making technique, have a springform pan, and can do a water bath bake. But who wants to go to all that trouble? Pulling Trader Joe's out of a box and topping it with some whipped cream is far easier, and you'll still be plenty satisfied. Pumpkin is present but not overwhelming, and I definitely prefer this cheesecake to the store's regular version. However, it wasn't my favorite offering overall, and I felt the following were more impressive.
7. Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Alas, as good as the aforementioned mashed sweet potatoes were, they can't quite stack up to Trader Joe's Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes. Now, before I get ahead of myself, I should say that my overarching opinions about these sweet potatoes are mixed. In fact, I think these might be a divisive turkey day offering, but if your palate is amenable to it, you're sure to love it.
The pros are that these sweet potatoes truly taste like a dessert. Vanilla is abundant, and it would be easy to throw a crumbly pecan topping on top halfway through baking and call it a day. The one potential negative? They're incredibly heavy on the nutmeg. I love nutmeg as much as the next person, but it was almost too much here, and I expect other consumers will feel the same. Still, that's the only reason these didn't rank higher than number seven, because they're remarkably good on the whole.
6. Cranberry Chevre Goat Cheese
Ah, goat cheese — I love you (and I don't just say that to anyone). To me, there's no spread more decadent during the holiday season, and it's a rare occasion that you'll find me without at least one type of goat cheese in my fridge. Trader Joe's Cranberry Chevre goat cheese log was new to me, and I'm glad I spied it when shopping for this piece.
If you like goat cheeses, don't sleep on this log. First off, it's not too complex at all. Goat cheese definitely plays a larger role than cranberry, but the cranberries are a nice fruity touch with whatever you might spread this on (for me, it was the store's mini brioche toasts). This will be an effortlessly sophisticated addition to any holiday table, but since it's still only a cheese, I couldn't rank it any higher than spot six.
5. Turkey Pot Pie
My top five starts off with Trader Joe's Turkey Pot Pie — AKA my new favorite take on a pot pie. Admittedly, I'm a sucker for anything topped with a crispy pastry crust, but that didn't automatically guarantee this offering a high spot. Rest assured, its honors here were very well earned. And if you don't believe me? Try it for yourself.
I love the contrast of the buttery, crispy top with the creamy flavors of the interior. Everything melds together really well, but each element is also clearly apparent as you're eating the dish. The stuffing flavor is really good, the gravy gives it some creaminess, and though the root veggies aren't very apparent, the turkey chunks are abundant. This is a very well-rounded holiday comfort dish that will be easy for anyone in the family to love — which is to say, buy a few packages.
4. Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn
I'm sure some readers will be happy to see a snack finally make this list. In fac, if I had to pick one item that surprised me the most, it would absolutely be Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn. In hindsight, it shouldn't have surprised me; stuffing seasoning is delicious and popcorn is, too, so why wouldn't the two be good together?
Indeed, it's a near-perfect duo, and I'm happy that this article prompted me to get it. I adore how savory and herbal it is, and even though I can be picky about sage, it's present in just the right amount here. Thyme comes through clearly, and this popcorn absolutely does give off the "stuffing" vibe. This is one of my new favorite seasonal Trader Joe's popcorns, and it might even beat out its Maple Sea Salt flavor (which is saying something).
3. Cornbread Stuffing Mix
If you're still wondering why the aforementioned stuffing came in last place, it's because this box of stuffing mix is so good — and didn't take a ton of prep time. Plus, I may have had some for lunch every day since I pulled this from the oven. You simply need to bring water and butter to a boil before adding the seasoning mix, then simmer it for a few minutes. Pour the concoction over the included croutons, stir, and bake. It's easier than making your own, and just as tasty.
Thankfully, this dish gets crispy in the oven, yet retains the delightfully moist and tender interior you look for in a good stuffing. It's not at all lacking in herbs, either, and rosemary (alongside some umami from dehydrated mushrooms) came through clearly. I add a pinch of salt every time I heat some up, since I'd rather add more salt than have it be too salty. If you're in charge of stuffing this Thanksgiving, just whip up a couple boxes of this mix — nobody will bat an eye.
2. Rustic Apple Tarte
Want to fool your friends into thinking you learned how to bake overnight? Reach for Trader Joe's Rustic Apple Tarte, which hides in the freezer section as though it's equivalent to all its neighboring confections. But it's not, and it'll only take a brief stint in the oven for you to reach that conclusion on your own.
Now, if you're a chef who'd rather make your own version of the above, be my guest. Yet it better be just as gorgeous and tasty as Trader Joe's offering. The tarte is incredibly flavorful, after all. I adore the thick, buttery, sugared crust, and there's almost a bourbon appeal to the apple filling. Topping the tarte with slivered almonds is a creative choice that shouldn't go unmentioned, either; they gave some crunch as well as a subtle almond flavor. Moreover, the pastry cooks fully through, with no "soggy bottom" in sight. Just don't blame me if you end up eating the whole thing solo.
1. Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Is there a Thanksgiving food more quintessential and comforting than mashed potatoes? I'm sure I'm not alone in my long history of piling them onto my plate unscrupulously, thick pats of butter included. But one thing that's even better than standard mashed potatoes is loaded mashed potatoes. And if you don't find Trader Joe's Loaded Mashed Potatoes on my table this Thanksgiving, you might be at the wrong house.
For starters, bacon, cheese, scallions, and potatoes are a recipe for success, but these potatoes are texturally perfect and incredibly flavorful, as well. Best of all, I didn't even use the oven prep method. This was the only side for which I opted for the microwave method, simply for the sake of convenience, and I wasn't at all disappointed. Moreover, the cheese was gooey, the bacon was apparent, and the scallions brought a fresh appeal to the whole concoction. Sure, you'll probably have to buy a few of these to feed a crowd, but just call it money well spent.
Methodology
The biggest factor I took into consideration when doing this ranking was how convenient each product was. If it was just as tasty as a homemade version and I only had to microwave it (looking at you, Loaded Mashed Potatoes), it easily got a high spot on this list. Other dishes, like the pecan pie or the roasted veggies, would be way better as homemade; yet even if you can't make your own, I couldn't recommend getting TJ's version.
To help with the order of the middle-ranking choices, personal preference came into play. When that was the primary factor taken into consideration, I tried to make that clear in the slide. After all, we all have our favorite Thanksgiving dishes, and yours may be different from mine. Either way, Trader Joe's is always a great place to shop if you're planning on entertaining, just be discerning with what you pick.