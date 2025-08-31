9 Store-Bought Pie Crusts, Ranked Worst To Best

Anyone in the mood for pie? My answer is pretty much always an enthusiastic "yes." No matter the season or filling, I'm generally down for a sweet or savory slice of whatever. I already know there are some strong opinions out there about whether to buy a crust pre-made or make your own pie crust, and while I won't take a side, I will say that each method is going to be preferable in different situations. In colder months, when you want to spend some time making dinner or dessert, it makes sense to whip up a pie crust from scratch. But in the summer season, when it's impossible to keep your crust ingredients cold and you don't relish the thought of sweaty labor, store-bought is the way to go.

That said, there's certainly no shortage of pre-made pie crusts on the market. You'll find every big brand-name dough company rolling them out (pun intended), and nearly every grocer has its own version, as well. In an effort to find the best pre-made pie crust available, I went on a quest to gather as many as I could get my hands on, test them, and rank them. The following ranking takes into consideration flavor, texture, structural soundness, and how evenly the crust baked — to test all of them, I made a batch of mini apple tarts and performed a blind taste test. You can read more about my methodology at the end of this piece. For now, let's get baking.