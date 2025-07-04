Here's When You Need To Blind Bake Pie Crust

If you've ever baked a mouthwatering homemade pie, only to find that your crust is underbaked and flimsy, you're not alone. Preventing that dreaded "soggy bottom" can be challenging, and it often relies on mastering a crucial baking technique known as blind baking. To demystify when and why to blind bake, we spoke with expert baker and cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell, who notes that it's "a technique used only for cold-set pies, such as key lime or banana cream."

"When blind baking, the crust is fully baked on its own before assembling the pie, because the filling doesn't require baking," McDowell explains. Essentially, blind baking ensures that your pie crust is carefully baked to golden-brown perfection, even when your filling isn't going into the oven, producing a crispy and satisfying texture with each bite.

Because it's going into the oven by itself, lacking any heavy fillings, it's essential to weigh down your pie crust when blind baking. This helps the crust keep its shape while it bakes, preventing it from rising unevenly. You can use dedicated pie weights for this, which are typically little balls made of ceramic or metal. But if you don't have pie weights, you can always substitute dried beans or grains of rice. Just be sure to cover the crust with aluminum foil or parchment paper before adding in your weights — the last thing you want is your pie crust to stick to them.