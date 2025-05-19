Trader Joe's Vs Pillsbury Pie Crust: Which Is More Affordable?
Whether you're whipping up this bright, cheery lemon drop martini pie in the summertime or this roasted beetroot and emmental quiche in the dead of winter, pie pan dishes start with a pie crust. When there isn't time to make a homemade flaky pie crust, store-bought pie crust dough gets the job done, and done well. So, to get the most bang for your buck on a grocery run, should home bakers hit Trader Joe's or pick up a box of Pillsbury?
Both boxes contain two pie crusts — enough to make two single-crust pies or one double-crust pie. According to the Trader Joe's website, a 22-ounce box of flaky pie crust costs $4.49. As the site notes, TJ's pie crust is slightly larger than competitor store-bought pie dough brands. That excess can fit bigger pie pans, or simply give home bakers some wiggle room for shaping their pie crusts to fluted perfection. Got any leftover trimmings? You can use 'em to craft an eye-catching decoration on top of the pie.
Pillsbury pie crust is sold at various retailers, and whereas Trader Joe's prices remain the same across store locations nationwide, the same cannot be said of most other supermarket chains. At a Target in Brooklyn, NY, a 14.1-ounce box of Pillsbury pie crust costs $5.49. At a Meijer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same box runs for $4.59, and at a Walmart in Chicago, it's $4.37. The short answer is: While it depends on where you live (big city supermarkets are generally pricier than supermarket prices in rural areas), TJ's pie crust tends to be slightly cheaper than Pillsbury's pie crust.
TJ's pie crust costs less, but Pillsbury pie crust is more widely available
In addition to Trader Joe's pie crust being typically cheaper than its Pillsbury counterpart, it's also a whopping 7.9 ounces larger. So, especially if you plan to make a big, overstuffed pie, TJ's is probably the move.
It's worth mentioning that TJ's pie crusts are stocked in the freezer aisle. In order to use 'em, foodies need to thaw them in the fridge overnight. A whole night of forethought isn't always realistic. For last-minute pie emergencies, Pillsbury's refrigerated pie crusts are a ready-to-use option at a moment's notice.
Also noteworthy is the fact that Trader Joe's pie crust is (shocker) a TJ's-exclusive offering. If pie o'clock strikes, and there doesn't happen to be a Trader Joe's store near your place, Pillsbury pie crust is sold at a variety of different retailers. Foodies can hit a Target, Walmart, or most local regional grocery chains and secure the goods, widely available in Pillsbury style. Whichever offering you select, we recommend elevating that store-bought pie crust with a quick three-ingredient wash.