Turn Your Favorite Martini Into Dessert With Our Lemon Drop Pie Recipe

The only thing better than drinking a sugary-sweet lemon drop martini might be eating it — that is, when it's in the form of a slice of pie. The lemon drop martini is a tart mixture of fresh lemon, citrusy triple sec, sweet simple syrup, and strong vodka, shaken with ice and strained into a sugar-rimmed martini glass. It's meant to be fun, bright, and boozy, perfect for both starting the night and ending it, thanks to being both sweet and citrusy. The drink can be considered a dessert on its own, but for those of us who like to have our cake and eat it, too, we dreamed up this boozy lemon drop pie recipe.

Our lemon drop pie, developed with Michelle McGlinn, combines lemon juice and sweetened condensed milk with Cointreau and eggs for a creamy, tart, thick, and tangy pie. The creamy lemon filling is sandwiched between a citrus-studded graham cracker crust and a Cointreau-spiked Italian meringue for a pie layered with bright, sweet flavor. Like a lemon meringue with a twist, this lemon drop pie makes the perfect nightcap for the end of a long day.