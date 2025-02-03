14 Tasty Orange Liqueurs That Aren't Cointreau Or Grand Marnier

Widely known as triple sec ("Triple Dry," in French), orange liqueur is a staple in classic cocktails such as the Cosmopolitan, Sidecar and the Margarita. In fact, most people don't even know that triple sec is going into their Margarita, but occasionally I get someone asking whether I use Cointreau (possibly the best-known French triple sec) or a "well" variety (nice way to say "bottom shelf"). And some people can be real purists, like my old bar regular, Chris (now this guy triple secs), bringing up obscure delicacies like Pierre Ferrand, for instance.

Advertisement

Triple sec originated in France in the 1830's, though the term triple sec is a bit of a confusing name, as the liqueur is not universally triple-distilled, nor is it three times more dry than comparable liqueurs like Curaçao. However, orange liqueur actually originated two hundred years earlier in the form of Curaçao, named after the island that was a colony of the Dutch West India Company, which grew the very oranges that the Dutch would use to make the liqueur we know and love today. Cointreau's original name was in fact, "Curaçao Triple Sec Cointreau."

A great orange liqueur is very enjoyable to drink neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite cocktails. As craft cocktails have been becoming increasingly more prominent and creative over the years, cocktail enthusiasts are making use of some more niche offerings to add sophistication to their creations. There are, according to Diffords Guide, at least 165 known cocktails in existence that feature orange liqueur as a key ingredient. Being a former bartender, I'll walk you through some of my favorites to taste either behind the bar, or while I'm traveling.

Advertisement