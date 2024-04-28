The Smooth, Boozy Ingredient That Instantly Elevates French Toast

When it comes to French toast, there is always another ingredient that people claim will take it to the next level of deliciousness. While we are equally guilty of this habit — having suggested upgrades as inventive as coating the bread in cereal or replacing the custard coating of French toast with ice cream — we also recognize that there are many times when a simple upgrade can be more impactful than an over-the-top one. That is why, for truly sophisticated French toast, we recommend doing nothing more than adding a splash of triple sec.

Adding fruit flavors, especially citrus, to French toast is an excellent way to enhance the popular brunch staple. The acidity of this ingredient readily rounds out the richness of the eggy custard and yeasty bread, creating a much more balanced and nuanced dish. It won't come as a shock, then, that triple sec, a well-loved French orange liqueur, brings even more benefits to the table. In addition to the acidity of its orange flavoring, the bite from the alcohol content of the drink contrasts the at-times cloying sweetness of the French toast, preventing your palate from experiencing a sugar overload.