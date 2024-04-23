Technically, Your Lemon Drop Cocktail Isn't A True Martini. Here's Why

There's nothing quite like a lemon drop martini. These sweet citrus cocktails were invented at San Francisco's original fern bar; however, if you are a true martini aficionado, you probably know a lemon drop is not a true martini. Sure, it's served in a sophisticated martini glass, but it lacks a specific ingredient needed to claim the moniker of "martini." While it might contain vodka, a lemon drop martini lacks vermouth, which is absolutely required for a vodka martini to be a martini. Vermouth is a fortified wine that when added to vodka, imparts mild herbal notes to your drink. Sometimes, you might even be inclined to upgrade your martini game with flavored vermouth; however, a lemon drop martini is not a drink to add it to.

So what makes a lemon drop a lemon drop? If you are new to this drink, a lemon drop is generally comprised of triple sec, vodka, simple syrup, and lemon juice served iced cold. Served in a martini glass with a sugared rim and garnished with a lemon twist, this drink is sweet, lemony, and velvety smooth on the tongue. Because of these characteristics, it actually considered a crusta.