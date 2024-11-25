Roasted Beetroot and Emmental Quiche Recipe

Quiche became popular in the United States in the 1970s and 1980s, with the French quiche Lorraine, made with eggs, cream, and bacon, probably the most famous version. While the name and associations are French, quiche actually dates back to medieval Germany. Which was also France, kind of. The region in question alternated between German and French hands for hundreds of years. The Germans called it Lothringer and the French, Lorraine. The dish, Lothringer speckkuchen, which means bacon cake from Lothringer, gave way to the word quiche in French (from the kuchen part, of course). The dish stuck around, and today there are countless ways to combine the egg and cream base with different vegetables, herbs, cheeses, and meats.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a roasted beetroot quiche that features roasted fennel, chives, and Emmental cheese. Bottalico explains the origin of her idea: "This quiche was inspired by an Italian savory tart that comes from the Northern Alpine regions. The original dish pairs beets and potatoes with celery and garlic, and I've always found it delicious. Instead of celery, I wanted to use fennel to compliment the beets, and I decided to roast both of the vegetables." She's happy with the way it turned out. "While beets and fennel are each delicious when roasted on their own, the combination is extra fun and works well with all the other ingredients."