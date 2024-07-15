The History Of Quiche Dates Back To Medieval Germany

Coq au vin. Croque Monsieur. Quiche. They are all typical French foods, right? Not so fast. Despite its decidedly French name — it has a certain je ne sais quoi, n'est pas? — the savory egg-based tart originated in Germany. That's right. The mainstay on traditional French brasserie menus that goes head-to-head with other classic café dishes like Anthony Bourdain's favorite steak frites is a German creation.

Quiche originated in a region that bounced back and forth between German and French control for centuries. Under German rule, the territory was known as Lothringer. When France was in command, it was called Lorraine. Speck is the German word for bacon. Quiche is a derivation of the German word kuchen, meaning cake. Add it all up and it makes sense that the dish we know now as quiche Lorraine is a French take on German Lothringer speckkuchen, a hearty and inexpensive peasant food made with eggs, bacon, and cream.

There are some differences. The original German version is more cake-like than modern-day quiche. In Lothringer, and in other regions of Germany, speckkuchen is made with bread dough — often rye — resulting in a heavier, more filling dish. And, for the record, early versions of both quiche and speckkuchen were cheeseless. It's unclear exactly when, but suffice it to say cheese didn't sneak into the mix until much later — and it's still a point of contention among quiche purists.