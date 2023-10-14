Gruyere Baked Scalloped Potatoes Recipe
During the cooler months of the year, all we want to eat is a big pan of hot, creamy, cheesy potatoes. Whether it's a large holiday gathering or a simple family meal, baked potato dishes are a must-have. Scalloped potatoes and potatoes au gratin are both creamy, baked potato dishes, and both often have cheese. The word "gratin" refers to the browned top of a dish, often achieved with cheese and breadcrumbs.
While different recipes for both of these dishes will call for varying cheeses, Gruyère is a popular cheese choice for a few reasons. Gruyère has a slightly sweet, nutty flavor, which complements the creaminess of the dish. Its flavor profile enhances the taste of the potatoes without overpowering them. Recipe developer Taylor Murray came up with a quick and easy recipe for scalloped potatoes that uses Gruyère to add depth and richness to this classic dish.
Gather the ingredients for gruyere scalloped potatoes
One of the best things about scalloped potatoes is the simplicity of the ingredients. Start with a few pounds of Yukon gold potatoes. "This variety is really the best choice for this dish. Russet potatoes can tend to get grainy while Yukon golds maintain a smooth texture," says Murray. The base of the dish is made with a mixture of milk and cream, flavored with garlic, thyme, salt, pepper, and a hint of nutmeg. The final ingredient is the Gruyere cheese. You can buy this pre-grated, but buying a block of it and grating it yourself may save you money and taste better.
Step 1: Prep the potatoes
Preheat oven to 375 F. Wash and peel the Yukon potatoes. Using a mandoline or a sharp knife, thinly slice the potatoes to about ⅛-inch thickness. Set aside.
Step 2: Make the cream mixture
In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the milk, cream, sliced garlic, and thyme sprigs. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and allow to cook until it is reduced by about ¼, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Add potatoes to pan with cheese
Arrange half of the sliced potatoes in the prepared baking dish, slightly overlapping. Add half the cheese, then arrange the remaining sliced potatoes on top. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top.
Step 4: Add the cream to the pan
Strain the cream mixture evenly over the pan.
Step 5: Bake the potatoes
Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for about 1 hour, or until the potatoes are tender and the top is golden brown and bubbly. Remove from the oven and let the gratin sit for about 10 minutes to set before serving. Garnish with additional fresh thyme, if desired. Serve hot.
Can I prepare Gruyère scalloped potatoes ahead of time?
Yes, you can assemble the dish a day ahead, cover it, and refrigerate. When you're ready to bake, you might need to add an extra 10-15 minutes to the baking time since it's starting from a colder temperature.
How do I prevent the potatoes from turning brown after slicing?
If you want to slice your potatoes ahead of time but are worried about oxidation, there's a simple trick to keep your potatoes from turning brown. After slicing, you can place the potato slices in a bowl of cold water until you're ready to assemble the dish. This will help prevent oxidation. Keep the potatoes submerged until they are ready to be baked. Drain fully before using in this recipe.
- 3 pounds Yukon potatoes
- 1 ½ cups milk
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 3 sprigs thyme (plus extra for garnish, if desired)
- 2 cups grated Gruyère cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
