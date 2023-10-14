Gruyere Baked Scalloped Potatoes Recipe

During the cooler months of the year, all we want to eat is a big pan of hot, creamy, cheesy potatoes. Whether it's a large holiday gathering or a simple family meal, baked potato dishes are a must-have. Scalloped potatoes and potatoes au gratin are both creamy, baked potato dishes, and both often have cheese. The word "gratin" refers to the browned top of a dish, often achieved with cheese and breadcrumbs.

While different recipes for both of these dishes will call for varying cheeses, Gruyère is a popular cheese choice for a few reasons. Gruyère has a slightly sweet, nutty flavor, which complements the creaminess of the dish. Its flavor profile enhances the taste of the potatoes without overpowering them. Recipe developer Taylor Murray came up with a quick and easy recipe for scalloped potatoes that uses Gruyère to add depth and richness to this classic dish.