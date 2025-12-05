9 Trader Joe's Gummy Candies, Ranked

What makes a good gummy candy? For some, it's all about the flavor. More often than not, a good gummy candy has a perfectly sweet, fruity, and maybe even juicy flavor profile. For others, texture is the most important factor, especially considering that not all gummy candies necessarily have the same consistency. Some are jelly-like, while others are more elasticky or chewy. There's truly a whole world of gummy candy out there — one that stretches far beyond the classic gummy bear — and you can actually explore quite a bit of gummy territory just by shopping at Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's carries plenty of candy, but amidst the wide variety of chocolate treats or nutty confections, you'll find a pretty impressive array of gummy candy. I purchased and sampled several of its gummy candies in search of the one worth keeping tucked away in the pantry. I'm no stranger to fruity candies, as I've ranked Jolly Rancher candies in the past and have a pretty good feel for what makes a candy work flavor-wise. Of course, I didn't just look for exceptional fruity or sweet flavors when ranking these gummy candies; I also paid attention to the texture and favored those that weren't super goopy, stiff, or hard.