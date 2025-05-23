Trader Joe's Customers Can't Handle How Sour This Spring Candy Is

The best sour candies hit that perfect spot — tangy enough to make your mouth pucker with just enough sugar to take the edge off. Trader Joe's has several varieties of sour candies, such as Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers and Peas and Carrots Sour Gummies, but there's one spring candy that the grocery store released earlier this year that's a cut above the rest — sour strawberry candy belts. According to Trader Joe's customers, who were discussing the candies on a Reddit thread, these little fellas are far more sour than the store's other offerings.

One customer said, "I got these this morning and these are actually sour. And I've eaten like 5-6 and now my mouth feels like I just ate some sour skittles," while another said, "love them! they definitely pass the sour test!" Commenters on another similar Reddit forum explained that the tart personality of the candy belts grows over time: "they get sour as you eat them. lol I didn't think they were sour at first but then I started chewing it and found it pretty sour, a little less sour than a sour patch kid."

But there were also some words of warning to be found. "Beware these are very addictive," said one commenter. "I would not get them because I'll eat the whole box (not in one sitting but quickly) and my teeth would hurt."