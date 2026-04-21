14 Grilled Pork Recipes That Deliver Big Flavor

Few types of meat strike the ideal balance between versatility and deliciousness quite like pork. There are lots of flavorful cuts of pork, including chops, tenderloin, pork butt, and shoulder (and there is a difference between those latter two). There are seemingly endless ways to prepare the various cuts, as well. If you're looking for a method that's just about guaranteed to pack plenty of flavor while keeping the pork from drying out, though, grilling is the way to go each and every time.

Some may associate grilled pork mostly with ribs. But there's a whole world of grilled pork possibilities out there, and this list compiles some of the very best options. We're talking jerk-marinated pork chops, hoisin-coated pork steaks, and even an entire pork-stuffed pineapple (because why not?).

These grilled pork recipes will inspire summertime cooking and backyard barbecues without the fuss. They'll also help you switch things up from the typical burgers, hot dogs, and brats. Some of these recipes even call for grilling the pork in a grill pan as opposed to an actual outdoor grill, so fear not, apartment dwellers — you too can get in on the grilled pork fun.