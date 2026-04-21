14 Grilled Pork Recipes That Deliver Big Flavor
Few types of meat strike the ideal balance between versatility and deliciousness quite like pork. There are lots of flavorful cuts of pork, including chops, tenderloin, pork butt, and shoulder (and there is a difference between those latter two). There are seemingly endless ways to prepare the various cuts, as well. If you're looking for a method that's just about guaranteed to pack plenty of flavor while keeping the pork from drying out, though, grilling is the way to go each and every time.
Some may associate grilled pork mostly with ribs. But there's a whole world of grilled pork possibilities out there, and this list compiles some of the very best options. We're talking jerk-marinated pork chops, hoisin-coated pork steaks, and even an entire pork-stuffed pineapple (because why not?).
These grilled pork recipes will inspire summertime cooking and backyard barbecues without the fuss. They'll also help you switch things up from the typical burgers, hot dogs, and brats. Some of these recipes even call for grilling the pork in a grill pan as opposed to an actual outdoor grill, so fear not, apartment dwellers — you too can get in on the grilled pork fun.
Jerk-Marinated Pork Chop
There are few entrees more impressive than a bone-in pork chop, and this recipe takes things a step further by incorporating a jerk marinade into the mix. The marinade consists of staple ingredients like Scotch bonnet peppers, dried pimento berries (AKA whole allspice), and a variety of other aromatics and flavor enhancers to achieve that jerk-style flavor profile. The pork chops don't take long to cook on the grill (just a few minutes, in fact), and then you're left with one impressively smoky, subtly spicy meaty main course.
Recipe: Jerk-Marinated Pork Chop
Chipotle-Adobo Pork Chops
If we told you it was possible to whip up restaurant-quality grilled pork chops with only six ingredients (and two of them being salt and pepper!), would you believe us? Well, thanks to this recipe, it's true, and we largely have canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to thank for being such a powerhouse marinade ingredient. This is a great recipe to prepare the night before — get the pork chops marinating in advance, then all you'll need to do the day of is light up the grill and slap those adobo-flavored bad boys on the grates.
Recipe: Chipotle-Adobo Pork Chops
Grilled Pork Belly With Peach Salsa
Pork belly is an affordable pork cut that could potentially be used to make American bacon, but more often, you'll see it sliced up and somewhat resembling tenderloin. This recipe switches things up by grilling the pork belly — a process that takes some time, but one that just about guarantees crispy pork skin and a juicy, tender interior.
We can't overlook the peach salsa topping, of course. This bright, zesty salsa features white peaches, red onion, lime juice, and mint, ingredients that contrast beautifully against the super-rich pork belly.
Sticky Hoisin Pork Steak
If you enjoy your pork positively saucy and sticky, then this hoisin-marinated pork steak recipe is just the right fit. Hoisin doesn't stand alone in the marinade, and other ingredients like fresh ginger, garlic, honey, soy sauce, and even Chinese five spice powder help round out the complex flavor profile. A quick trip to the grill gets the pork steaks perfectly sticky on the outside yet juicy on the inside — just make sure you're brushing the steaks with even more of the hoisin marinade as they grill for optimal sauciness.
Recipe: Sticky Hoisin Pork Steak
Grilled Tandoori Pork Chops
There's certainly no shortage of plain old pork chop recipes out there, but grilled tandoori pork chops? Now we're talking. This recipe manages to pack a lot of Indian-inspired flavor without the need for many ingredients, and it largely comes down to a yogurt marinade that's spiced with garam masala, cumin, paprika, turmeric, and coriander.
The grilling portion of the recipe helps instill some nice char lines and just the right of smokiness, resulting in perfectly-juicy chops with a flavor profile that just might rival takeout from your favorite Indian restaurant.
Recipe: Grilled Tandoori Pork Chops
Baked And Grilled Baby Back Pork Ribs
Grilling ribs always seems like a great idea, but it can be a lengthy process, and not everyone has time to hang out in the backyard all day as they cook. This recipe provides a clever solution, making use of the humble oven to do most of the rib-cooking (low and slow, so the meat stays nice and tender). The ribs are then quickly blasted on the grill, just for long enough to establish a nice char and sticky-golden sauce on the outside.
Baby Back Ribs With Honey Mustard BBQ Sauce
No backyard or grill? No problem, at least not with this baby back ribs recipe. The oven does most of the work here, ensuring the ribs cook all the way through. The clever use of a grill pan helps establish that distinct sear and char on the near-finished product. We'd be remiss not to highlight the honey BBQ sauce that you'll be slathering on the ribs, too. It's a delightfully sweet-sticky-tangy concoction that certainly gives your average sauce a run for its money.
Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin is one of those pork cuts that almost always gets the roasted treatment, but this recipe proves that there's room for tenderloin in the grilled realm, too. Some clever slicing transforms typical pork tenderloin into something more so resembling steak, so even if you're not a typical fan of tenderloin slices, this recipe just might change you mind. Meanwhile, a simple-yet-effective marinade consisting of lime juice, garlic, oil, and agave nectar provides just the right flavor pop to allow this meat to really shine.
Hot Honey Pork Chops
There are quite a few clever ways to best put hot honey to use. With this recipe, you can officially add glazing grilled pork chops to the mix. Sure, pairing hot honey with pork chops might seem a bit odd at first. But that perfectly sweet-and-spicy flavor profile of the honey actually works exceptionally well with the savory, meaty flavor of the chops themselves. You'll grill the chops first (for optimal juiciness), then drizzle on a homemade hot honey for an unexpected but undeniably delicious duo.
Recipe: Hot Honey Pork Chops
Traditional Pork Souvlaki
One of the easiest ways to cook pork and ensure that it doesn't dry out is by slicing it up into smaller chunks, putting it onto skewers, and giving it a quick grill. That's exactly the approach that this pork souvlaki recipe takes, and with downright delicious results. Not only does the pork grill up quickly (another benefit of the smaller pieces), but serving the souvlaki becomes a choose-your-own-adventure type thing — we recommend pita, tzatziki, fresh veggies, and perhaps a fresh Greek salad on the side for optimal enjoyment.
Recipe: Traditional Pork Souvlaki
Tender Grilled Spare Ribs
There are plenty of reasons why you should consider cooking with spare ribs more often. They tend to be cheaper and tastier than their baby back counterparts, and as proven by this recipe, they're incredibly easy to whip up on the grill, too. You only need four ingredients to make spare rib magic happen — the ribs themselves, a BBQ dry rub of choice, oil, and BBQ sauce — and a little bit of patience, as the ribs will cook low-and-slow on the grill for about 2 hours.
Recipe: Tender Grilled Spare Ribs
Porky-Stuffed Grilled Whole Pineapple
If you've ever looked at that pineapple on your countertop thought: "I wish I could stuff it with pork and throw it onto a grill?" Then you're in luck with this recipe. As over-the-top as this recipe may seem, it does yield a truly unique centerpiece that will get your backyard BBQ guests talking. And in case the chorizo pork stuffing wasn't enough, the pineapple also gets wrapped in bacon before hitting the grill positively pork-tastic main course with just the right balance of sweet fruitiness.
Spiedini Di Maiale (Italian Pork Skewers)
Spiedini di maiale, AKA Italian pork skewers, are a great addition to your summer grilling lineup. They're familiar enough to fit in with other grilled meats, but they also provide enough Italian flair and elevation to keep things interesting. Not only does this recipe call for marinating, skewering, and grilling the pork loin roast to tender perfection, but it also comes with a bright and herby gremolata for topping off your finished skewers.
Pork Satay With Peanut Dipping Sauce
Satay is one of those dishes commonly associated with restaurant dining. But it's actually quite easy to whip up your very own satay skewers right at home (with the help of a grill). This recipe puts a bit of a spin on things, veering from traditional chicken and instead opting for pork tenderloin. Of course, no satay would be complete without that rich, subtly spicy peanut dipping sauce, and this recipe is no exception.
Recipe: Pork Satay With Peanut Dipping Sauce
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