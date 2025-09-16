The Affordable Pork Cut That Is Used To Make Flavorful American Bacon

Bacon is one of the great joys of American life. From the necessary crunch it lends an indulgent breakfast sandwich or fresh BLT, to providing the perfect salty accompaniment for a plate of maple-coated pancakes, it really can complete a meal, and just a waft of that recognizable smell is enough to improve any morning. But if you've ever wondered exactly what cut of pork is used to make American bacon, the answer is pork belly.

When most of us think of that particular cut, we picture a big piece of thick skin-on pork belly that's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside: the kind that's slow-cooked and served in fancy restaurants. But in fact, the streaky bacon we know and love usually comes from the same part of the pig.

While Canadian bacon is usually made from the loin, American bacon is just very thinly sliced pork belly, which comes from the ventral line of the hog's long underside. It's the fattiest part of the pig, which is why you get all of those gorgeous white streaks that make American bacon so unique. It's also one of the more affordable cuts, so even good-quality bacon shouldn't be too expensive to get hold of.