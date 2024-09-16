The Chef-Approved Way To Cook Pork Belly That's Crispy On The Outside And Juicy On The Inside

Pork belly is usually slow-cooked in an oven at a low temperature to fork-tender lusciousness, and then the temperature is increased to crisp up its skin to a satisfying crunch. The method works, but there is some chance of drying out the pork belly, and getting its skin to the much-desired crackling snap isn't guaranteed. Time to ask an expert for tips: Chef Rick Parente and his wife co-own Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York State, and also sustainably raise heritage Berkshire hogs, which often appear on the menu. Chef Parente shared with us his foolproof way for cooking pork belly.

Parente's preparation has a three-step method. He explained, "For skin-on pork belly, I like to cure it, cook it sous vide (vacuum-sealed and cooked at low temperature in a water bath), and then fry it to get a crispy exterior and a moist interior." He begins by curing the pork belly for ten days with a sweet-savory rub of salt, sugar, maple syrup, and pepper, which improves both the pork's texture and flavor. But to ensure that the pork belly has juicy meat, he says, "cooking it sous vide at a consistent 165 degrees Fahrenheit overnight (or for 12 hours) will get it to the perfect doneness and keep it moist." Parente then cuts up the cooked pork belly into cubes or steaks and fries them until the skin is golden brown and crispy.