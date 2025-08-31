If you think the only way to get perfectly crispy bacon is to crank up the heat and let the fat sizzle away, think again. The secret to the crispiest, most evenly-cooked bacon is a little counterintuitive — but it works like a charm. All you need to do is add a little water to your skillet, and voilà! The absolute best bacon. That's right, one of the simplest bacon cooking tricks, requiring no fancy equipment or obscure ingredients, is already right there in your kitchen. The method is even gaining traction among food enthusiasts for its ability to yield bacon that's crisp, not curled or charred, and consistently delicious.

So, why add water? As it turns out, water slows down the initial cooking process, allowing the fat to render more gradually. This technique prevents home cooks from making one of the biggest mistakes when cooking bacon, which is burning it before the fat has even had a chance to cook off. As the water heats and eventually evaporates, it creates a gentler cooking environment. Once the water is gone, the bacon can crisp up in its own rendered fat — minus the risk of scorching. This also helps to reduce spattering, making cleanup easier and safer.

To do this, start by laying your bacon strips in a cold skillet, making sure they don't overlap. Then, add just enough water to cover the bottom of the pan. Turn the heat to medium and let the bacon simmer gently. As the water begins to evaporate, you'll notice the fat rendering out slowly and evenly. Once the water is gone, let the bacon continue cooking until it reaches your desired level of crispness.