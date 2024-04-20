Grilled Tandoori Pork Chop Recipe

If you like cooking meat on a grill, that's an easy and effective way to prepare these chops. That said, the key to success is to use a combination of direct heat and indirect heat, which can be done in several ways. Instead of using a grill, sear the chops in a pan on medium-high heat to brown them on both sides, then finish cooking them in the oven at 350 F. "This method of cooking ensures a juicy, flavorful chop," De Witt says.

Regardless of how you choose to cook the meat, using a meat thermometer is one way to improve the results as it removes any guess work. Since the meat will continue to cook as it rests under the foil, you'll want to take it off the heat early. "Remove the pork when it reaches 140 F and allow it to rest for 5 minutes," De Witt says and adds, "The pork will increase to a safe minimum of 145 F for medium rare." If you prefer your chops cooked more thoroughly, leave them on the grill or in the oven until they reach 155 F so that they continue to cook until 160 F while resting.