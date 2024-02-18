What Are The Most Flavorful Cuts Of Pork?

Pork is a tasty — and incredibly versatile — type of meat. From crispy cracklins to melt-in-the-mouth shredded meat or a beautifully displayed crown roast, there's a dizzying variety of methods to prepare the protein.

Yet, with so many dishes focusing on highlighting the meat through technique, it's less noted which cuts have the most intrinsic flavor. Instead, it's simply a matter of whether pork is butchered bone-in, minced, or into a chop. We're here to help: If you're specifically looking for the most flavorful cut, purchase pork shoulder or butt roast.

These meat sections are filled with fat, which in turn translates to a richer pork taste. This compound melts down, lending more moisture and basting juices, which add flavor. As a result, the result is extra meaty and pork-forward, making it the perfect choice for those looking for a tasty cut of pork. The butt roast just edges out the shoulder in flavor due to more fat marbling. However, the latter is often kept skin and bone on, which has its advantages, too. So, with the right recipe, both will deliver terrific results.