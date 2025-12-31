Review: Are Trader Joe's New Prebiotic Sodas Better Than Poppi?
I am a big fan of prebiotic drinks and like to keep them in my fridge as a scrumptious soda alternative — I have a few in my fridge right now. They still offer carbonation, but with less sugar than your average soda, which is ideal when you want a jovial sipper without most of your day's sugar intake. When I found out Trader Joe's just launched two prebiotic sodas of its own — Cherry Cola and Strawberry Vanilla — I literally rushed to snag both to give them a taste.
I've tried a wide range of options, from brands like Poppi, Olipop, and Slice, from classic flavors to new releases (like Olipop's new Shirley Temple). So, I wanted to test out the TJ's versions to compare them. Can they hold up, or do they lack in flavor and intrigue? Let's say I was very surprised. Come taste them with me and see if it's something you'd like to buy.
Price and availability
As of the end of December 2025 release, Trader Joe's offers two probiotic options: Cherry Cola and Strawberry Vanilla. These come in the classic 12-ounce can and are priced at $1.99 each. They are available in the refrigerated prepped food area along with items like kombuchas and egg bites. They are not located near the drink fridge by the milk and juices, as you might expect.
The two sodas are already available at your local Trader Joe's. In my experience, Trader Joe's does a great job of releasing items and stock right away nationwide, so you don't (usually) have to wait for any type of rollout. The associate ringing me up said they tried one of the flavors and really liked it, noting that it was released just today.
Taste test: Cherry Cola
The first thing I saw as I poured the Cherry Cola into a cup was the excellent carbonation. This is something I highly favor in sodas and prebiotic drinks as it gives the beverage some body. The first flavor is that burst of cherry, followed by a cola essence, while the aroma leans more cola-y. It wonderfully melds the two flavors, creating a nostalgic flavor profile. Some of the ingredients include cherry juice concentrate, apple juice concentrate, stevia leaf, monk fruit (to give it the sweetness without the high sugar content), carbonated water, and some fruit and vegetable juice to give it color.
This is right on the money with other cherry colas I've tried; I'd wager it's even fruitier than your standard cherry cola soda from brands like Coke because of the actual fruit juice involved. Even Poppi doesn't have actual cherry juice listed in the ingredients, only apple. In a previous Poppi flavor taste test, the Cherry Cola ranked toward the middle; the TJ's version is comparable but perhaps better, thanks to the cherry juice. This is a fantastic take on prebiotic cherry cola.
Taste test: Strawberry Vanilla
Off the bat, Trader Joe's clearly took inspiration from Olipop because the Strawberry Vanilla soda packaging is extremely similar, with the way the vanilla orchid flower sits in front of the image of the strawberry. The Strawberry Vanilla Olipop flavor was deemed the second-best out of 17 options, giving it extremely high marks, and the Trader Joe's one lives up to the hype.
It is juicy, fruity, slightly creamy, and very floral forward. It contains ingredients like strawberry purée, apple juice concentrate, apple cider vinegar, monk fruit, and stevia leaf. Like the Cherry Cola, it is wonderfully fizzy, but it's quite a bit sweeter — likely because of the strawberry purée, whereas cherry juice concentrate typically has a tart element. The Strawberry Vanilla has an alluring color and a summery, carbonated fruit juice profile that makes it different than the cola. This is ideal if you want a sweeter, fruitier beverage.
Final thoughts
The Trader Joe's prebiotic sodas stand their own against some top prebiotic and probiotic drink brands. The flavors are captivating, thoroughly flavorful, and sip-worthy, ensuring that you want to finish the can. The two options are quite different — Cherry Cola has a cola profile with some cherry, while Strawberry Vanilla is clearly fruity and floral. Admittedly, they are sweet, but that's something one comes to expect from a soda. At least both are fruit-forward in their ingredients, which is something I truly appreciate.
I also think that the price is a huge selling point as the average can of Olipop or Poppi costs $2.49, give or take. I don't typically pour my sodas into a glass because it reduces the carbonation, and that's certainly the case here. I would not do that again, as pouring it seemed to reduce the carbonation within about 30 minutes.
Now you can grab your prebiotic soda while you get all your other Trader Joe's prepared foods and other favorites. Not only would I consistently repurchase these, but I would recommend them to nearly anyone — not just for those seeking prebiotic soda, but as a lower sugar soda alternative. I hope to see more flavors, too.