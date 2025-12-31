Review: Are Trader Joe's New Prebiotic Sodas Better Than Poppi?

I am a big fan of prebiotic drinks and like to keep them in my fridge as a scrumptious soda alternative — I have a few in my fridge right now. They still offer carbonation, but with less sugar than your average soda, which is ideal when you want a jovial sipper without most of your day's sugar intake. When I found out Trader Joe's just launched two prebiotic sodas of its own — Cherry Cola and Strawberry Vanilla — I literally rushed to snag both to give them a taste.

I've tried a wide range of options, from brands like Poppi, Olipop, and Slice, from classic flavors to new releases (like Olipop's new Shirley Temple). So, I wanted to test out the TJ's versions to compare them. Can they hold up, or do they lack in flavor and intrigue? Let's say I was very surprised. Come taste them with me and see if it's something you'd like to buy.